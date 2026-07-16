Report: Harambee Stars Prospect Turns Down Leicester City Contract to Pursue New Challenge

Harambee Stars prospect Silko Thomas has reportedly turned down a new Leicester City contract before completing a move to a League One club.

Kenyan forward Silko Thomas Otieno has officially signed with League One club Wycombe Wanderers, leaving former Premier League champions Leicester City as a free agent.

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According to Mozzart Sport, the 22-year-old reportedly turned down a contract extension with the Foxes, where he had been since 2023, in pursuit of a new challenge and more consistent playing time.

Wycombe Wanderers announced the signing on Wednesday, July 15, confirming that Thomas had completed his medical and signed his contract the previous day. The club did not disclose the length of the deal.

Harambee Stars Prospect Joins Wycombe Wanderers

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"Silko signs," the club, nicknamed The Chairboys, announced on its official channels. "Please welcome our fifth new signing of the summer so far."

The move resolves recent speculation surrounding Thomas's future. Despite being included in Leicester's end-of-season retained list and having a new offer on the table, the former Chelsea academy player opted to explore other opportunities. Reports had linked him to a League One side, which has now been confirmed as Wycombe.

Sources close to the player indicated that a lack of first-team opportunities at Leicester was a key factor in his decision. During the 2023-24 season, Thomas made 17 Championship appearances and scored one goal, having also spent time on loan at Wigan Athletic.

Wycombe's management expressed their excitement about the new addition, highlighting his potential to make an immediate impact.

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"Silko is an exciting young attacking player who can play across all three positions at the top end of the pitch," said Tom Stockwell, Wycombe's Director of Football Strategy and Data Intelligence.

"He has fantastic pace and can carry the ball past opponents or break the back line with a run in behind. He has huge potential, and we are sure Silko can have an immediate impact."

"We look forward to seeing him develop at Wycombe, and he's been straight down to work after linking up with the team this morning," Stockwell added.