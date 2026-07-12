Harambee Stars Forward Returns to Former Club After Hull City Exit
Jersey Bulls have pulled off a massive summer coup, securing the official return of Kenyan international forward Sammy Henia-Kamau.
The 20-year-old sensation returns to the Isthmian South East club after spending several seasons developing within elite professional UK academies.
Henia-Kamau holds a special place in the Bulls' history as the youngest player ever to score a senior hat-trick for the club.
After training with the squad over the summer and featuring in a recent pre-season friendly, his return has now been finalised.
Sammy Henia-Kamau: Parting Ways with Hull City
The move back to the island comes on the heels of a sudden contractual transition. Sammy Henia-Kamau spent the 2025/26 season with Hull City’s Under-21 side, signing a one-year deal with the Tigers after an impressive stint with Swansea City’s academy.
At Hull, the versatile attacker made 24 appearances and netted four goals within a highly competitive Premier League development structure.
Following Hull City's dramatic promotion to the English Premier League, the club reshaped its roster for the top-flight campaign.
In June 2026, the Tigers chose not to trigger their option for an extension, releasing Henia-Kamau alongside six other academy players upon the expiration of their contracts.
While the release temporarily paused his dreams of breaking into the English top flight, it opened the door for a meaningful return to the place where his journey began.
Sammy Henia-Kamau: Harambee Stars Debut
Despite the club football setback, Henia-Kamau’s summer was highlighted by an unforgettable personal milestone on the international stage.
His prolific youth form caught the eye of national team head coach Benni McCarthy, earning the youngster his first senior call-up to the Kenya national team.
Born in England to a Kenyan father from Makadara, Nairobi, Henia-Kamau had long dreamed of wearing the Harambee Stars jersey.
That dream became a reality during the June international window. Henia-Kamau officially made his senior debut for Kenya, coming on as a second-half substitute in a commanding 4–0 victory over Lesotho in Pretoria, South Africa.
Now back with the Bulls, Henia-Kamau provides a massive offensive boost for the upcoming campaign. His exceptional pace, versatile wing and centre-forward play, and clinical touch are well known to the club, stretching back to his Under-16 days when he scored 20 goals in just 15 games.