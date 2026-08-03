Harambee Stars Defender's Dream Start at English Club Halted by Injury Setback

The Kenyan international has suffered an untimely setback just as he looked set to begin a new chapter in English football.

Kenyan international Deon Woodman faces an anxious wait to discover the severity of a hamstring injury sustained during Bromley's pre-season friendly against Millwall last Tuesday.

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The setback is a significant blow for the defender and his new club just weeks before the start of the 2026/27 League Two season.

Deon Woodman, who recently joined Bromley from Wealdstone in early July, had made a strong impression during the pre-season.

However, his promising start was halted when he was forced off the pitch in the 38th minute of the match against the Championship side.

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As a result, the Harambee Stars defender was absent from Bromley's final pre-season game, a 1-1 draw with Barnet on Saturday. Manager Andy Woodman confirmed that the medical team is still evaluating the defender.

Deon Woodman Suffers Injury Setback Ahead of Busy Season

The Bromley manager expressed his disappointment over the injury, highlighting the player's excellent form leading up to the incident.

"Deon's got a little hammy. We're not sure how bad that is yet, but that's a shame because he's had a fantastic pre-season," Andy Woodman stated in an interview with the club's official YouTube channel.

The timing is particularly unfortunate for Woodman, who had adapted quickly to his new environment after moving from National League side Wealdstone and was poised to play a key role in Bromley's upcoming campaign.

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Woodman was not the only player to suffer an injury scare against Millwall, as fellow defender Richard Taylor also left the field. However, the manager provided a positive update on Taylor's condition.

"Big Richie just felt a bit of numbness in his knee and he was a little bit unsure at first, but he's fine. He's fine," Woodman clarified.

Despite the defensive setbacks, the Bromley boss remains optimistic about his team's overall preparations for the new season, praising their fitness and team identity.

"I think it's important not to get carried away because the real stuff starts in a few weeks, but I think the signs are there of a Bromley team and that's what I'm really pleased about," he said.

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"We look exactly what we are, a fit Bromley team, and that's important. That was our biggest strength last year, that we were the fittest and most powerful team in the league. I felt that again tonight.