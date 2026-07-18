Oblique Seville Denied Victory as Kayinsola Ajayi Equals Nigerian 100m Record in London

Kayinsola Ajayi delivered a stunning performance at the Diamond League Meeting in London to edge out Oblique Seville and achieve a major career milestone.

Nigeria's Kayinsola Ajayi stormed to victory in the men's 100m, equaling the National Record with a blistering time of 9.84 seconds at the Diamond League Meeting in London.

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Jamaica's Oblique Seville secured second place close behind, crossing the finish line in a swift 9.87 seconds. Romell Glave of Great Britain claimed the final spot on the podium with a personal best of 9.97 seconds, edging out Cameroon's Emmanuel Eseme, who clocked the exact same time for fourth place.

South Africa's Gift Leotlela and Jordan Anthony of the United States finished tightly behind in fifth and sixth, with both sprinters dipping under the ten-second barrier at 9.99 seconds.

The British duo of Zharnel Hughes and Jeremiah Azu rounded out the competitive field, finishing seventh and eighth with times of 10.02 seconds and 10.07 seconds, respectively.

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Men's 100m Season So Far: Oblique Seville & Kayinsola Ajayi

Kayinsola Ajayi enjoyed a phenomenal indoor campaign before carrying that blazing momentum directly into a stellar outdoor season.

At the NCAA Division I East First Rounds, he dominanty took first place in his 100m final with a time of 9.84 seconds. He then advanced to the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, storming to a spectacular victory in the 100m final by clocking an incredible 9.72 seconds.

In the same championships, he also lined up for the 4x100-meter relay final, though his squad unfortunately recorded a Did Not Finish (DNF).

Ajayi quickly bounced back at the Prefontaine Classic, closing out this impressive stretch by capturing first place in the 100m final with a swift time of 9.84 seconds.

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On his part, Oblique Seville started his season with a 400m at the Camperdown Classics, finishing third in the race in 46.98 seconds.

The reigning world champion then proceeded to the Gibson McCook Relays, where he competed in the men’s 4x100m relay before finishing second in the 200m at the Velocity Fest #19.

Oblique Seville then won the 100m at the JAAA / PUMA Meet #3, crossing the finish line in 9.96 seconds. He then headed to the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix, where he clocked 9.91 seconds to settle for third place.