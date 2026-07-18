London Diamond League: Josh Kerr Destroys 27-Year Mile World Record in Front of Home Crowd

Josh Kerr produced a historic performance in London to rewrite the record books and bring one of athletics' longest-standing milestones to an end.

Great Britain's Josh Kerr made history by shattering the men's mile World Record with a breathtaking time of 3:42.66 at the Diamond League Meeting in London on Saturday, July 18.

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With this extraordinary performance, Kerr eclipsed the legendary mark of 3:43.13 set by Morocco's Hicham El Guerrouj on July 7, 1999, in Rome.

In doing so, the British star also established a new Diamond League Record and Meet Record on the day. Yared Nuguse of the United States secured a strong second-place finish, crossing the line in a season's best time of 3:45.69.

Great Britain's Jake Heyward completed the podium by taking third place with a new personal best of 3:46.73. Germany's Robert Farken finished just outside the top three in fourth, setting a new National Record of 3:46.82.

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The remarkably fast race featured a wave of personal bests behind them, including outstanding runs from Nathan Green, Arlo Ludewick, Thomas Keen, Samuel Prakel, and Archie Davis to round out an unforgettable historic event.

"It is very overwhelming. There was a lot of hype. I am surrounded by amazing people, so I have continued to put the work in, and I knew I had a 3:42 in me. I nearly lost it there at the end, but I got over the line. If I am to leave my mark on the sport, as a British athlete with the legends I have behind me, to follow in those footsteps, I have to deliver those performances," Josh Kerr said after the race.

"Those performances take every part of you, every part of your team. Out there, I am just the body, but there is an incredible amount of work behind the scenes. Today is a result of all that hard work. I am lucky to be able to string the training together.

"It felt like I had a kitchen full of incredible chefs, and they were like, 'What the heck are we going to make?' and 'This is the dish I want to make, so let's go to work and get the world record.' The last lap was incredible. I was deaf in the last 110 metres."

Josh Kerr 2026 Season

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Josh Kerr launched a spectacular campaign at the Millrose Games, securing a second-place finish in the 2-mile event with a time of 8:07.68.

He then competed at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Toruń, where his dominant display yielded victory in the 3000 meters short track final. In the race, Josh Kerr stopped the clock at a blazing 7:35.56 to officially claim the world indoor crown.

Transitioning onto the outdoor circuit, the British star shifted his focus to under-distance speed at the LA Track Festival held at Drake Stadium.

A highly competitive performance in the 800 meters final produced an impressive third-place finish in a personal best time of 1:44.60.

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