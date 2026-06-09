Harambee Starlets Follow in Harambee Stars' Footsteps with Commanding Win Over Lesotho

Harambee Starlets bounced back from their defeat to Zambia with a dominant performance, thrashing Lesotho 6-0 to secure third place in the Four Nations Tournament in Ndola.

Harambee Starlets whitewashed Lesotho 6-0 in the third-place playoff of the Four Nations tournament at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

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The match came just days after Harambee Stars took on Lesotho in a friendly double-header in Pretoria, South Africa.

In their first match, Harambee Starlets suffered an early setback in the Four Nations Tournament when they conceded a goal to hosts Zambia just minutes into the match.

Kenya fought back fiercely and levelled the score in the 77th minute through an equaliser from Fasila Adhiambo.

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However, after the gruelling battle ended in a 1-1 draw during regulation time, the Starlets ultimately fell short, losing 4-1 in the decisive penalty shootout.

Lesotho vs Kenya: Full Report as Harambee Starlets Chase Bronze

The match began with high momentum from Harambee Starlets, who were hunting for a bronze medal after losing to Zambia in their first match.

It did not take long for Kenya's early dominance to bear fruit, as they broke the deadlock in the 11th minute. Forward Violet Nanjala beautifully put the Starlets ahead after being set up by an excellent assist from Eglay Mukhwana.

Lesotho's defence found themselves under relentless pressure, struggling to cope with the explosive pace of the Kenyan attack.

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Just three minutes later, in the 14th minute, Terry Engesha doubled the lead by smashing home a second goal from a well-delivered free-kick by Mwanahalima ‘Dogo’ Adam.

Maintaining their ruthlessness, Harambee Starlets struck again in the 27th minute as Fasila Adhiambo combined with Terry Engesha, who turned provider after her earlier goal, to slot home a third following a beautifully crafted delivery.

Harambee Starlets continued their impressive style of play, and just before the halftime break in the 42nd minute, Eglay Mukhwana bagged their fourth goal of the match, turning home a neat pass inside the box from Violet Nanjala.

Heading into the second half, Harambee Starlets chose to refresh their lineup with a sweeping five-player tactical change, bringing on Euphrasier Shilwatso, Lorna Nyarinda, Marion Serenge, Mary Nthambi, and Vivian Shiyonzo in place of Elizabeth Ochaka, Martha Amunyolete, Violet Nanjala, Leah Andiema, and Annedy Kundu.

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Harambee Starlets refused to lift their foot off the gas, with Eglay Mukhwana striking again in the 65th minute to bag her brace and extend Kenya's commanding lead to 5-0.

In the 72nd minute, coach Beldine Odemba opted to give their standout performers a well-deserved rest, making a triple substitution that saw Lorna Faith, Catherine Khaemba, and Norah Ann come on to replace Fasila Adhiambo, Eglay Mukhwana, and Ruth Ingosi.

The tactical changes paid immediate dividends just two minutes later, as substitute Catherine Khaemba made an immediate impact by finding the back of the net in the 74th minute to extend the Starlets' relentless goal rush.