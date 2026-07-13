Advertisement

Man United Set to Pocket Multi-Million Mason Greenwood Bonus Thanks to Clever Clause

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 11:34 - 13 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Marseille hero Mason Greenwood.
Marseille striker Mason Greenwood.
Manchester United will receive a substantial fee from the imminent sale of academy graduate Mason Greenwood by French club Marseille to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.
Advertisement

Manchester United are in line for a significant transfer bonus of close to £12 million, as former player Mason Greenwood closes in on a transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Advertisement

According to latest reports, Fenerbahce have reached a €45 million agreement with French club Marseille for the sale of Greenwood this summer.

It is reported that the United academy graduate will earn €8 million per season, with an additional €2 million available in bonuses in Turkey.

Greenwood departed Old Trafford for the French club in July 2024, following the conclusion of a club investigation. This came after serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023.

Advertisement

How United Will Gain from Greenwood’s Sale

Mason Greenwood celebrates a goal for Marseille.

Although United had initially considered reintegrating the academy product, a public backlash led to the decision to sell him. Marseille secured his services for a reported £26.6 million, and Greenwood has since impressed, scoring 48 goals in 81 appearances and drawing attention from clubs across Europe.

The deal that took Greenwood to Ligue 1 included a substantial sell-on clause, a move that is now set to benefit United financially.

Advertisement

A move to the Turkish club would net United €14 million (£11.9m), a welcome boost to United's transfer budget during a crucial window where they have struggled to secure some of their main targets due to high prices from selling clubs.

The original agreement with Marseille also contained a buy-back option, but according to transfer news guru Fabrizio Romano, United have opted against taking this option and will therefore cash in on his transfer to Turkey instead.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Eliud Kipchoge’s Wife Steals the Spotlight with Faster Time Moments After Husband’s 12th Place Finish in Brazil
Athletics
13.07.2026
Eliud Kipchoge’s Wife Steals the Spotlight with Faster Time Moments After Husband’s 12th Place Finish in Brazil
Best Chance for Harambee Stars? FIFA Boss Hints at 64-Team 2030 World Cup
Harambee Stars
13.07.2026
Best Chance for Harambee Stars? FIFA Boss Hints at 64-Team 2030 World Cup
Marseille hero Mason Greenwood.
Football
13.07.2026
Man United Set to Pocket Multi-Million Mason Greenwood Bonus Thanks to Clever Clause
Why Junior Starlets Will Not Receive Prize Money at FIFA U17 Women's World Cup
Football
13.07.2026
Why Junior Starlets Will Not Receive Prize Money at FIFA U17 Women's World Cup
Bet of the Day: Today’s Elite Betting Tips From Football Experts
Bet Of The Day
13.07.2026
Bet of the Day: Today’s Elite Betting Tips From Football Experts
Junior Starlets: Kenya’s History Makers Land Tricky Draw for 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup
Football
13.07.2026
Junior Starlets: Kenya’s History Makers Land Tricky Draw for 2026 FIFA U17 World Cup