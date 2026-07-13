Man United Set to Pocket Multi-Million Mason Greenwood Bonus Thanks to Clever Clause

Manchester United will receive a substantial fee from the imminent sale of academy graduate Mason Greenwood by French club Marseille to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

Manchester United are in line for a significant transfer bonus of close to £12 million, as former player Mason Greenwood closes in on a transfer to Turkish giants Fenerbahce.

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According to latest reports, Fenerbahce have reached a €45 million agreement with French club Marseille for the sale of Greenwood this summer.

It is reported that the United academy graduate will earn €8 million per season, with an additional €2 million available in bonuses in Turkey.

Greenwood departed Old Trafford for the French club in July 2024, following the conclusion of a club investigation. This came after serious charges against him, including attempted rape and assault, were dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service in February 2023.

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How United Will Gain from Greenwood’s Sale

Mason Greenwood celebrates a goal for Marseille.

Although United had initially considered reintegrating the academy product, a public backlash led to the decision to sell him. Marseille secured his services for a reported £26.6 million, and Greenwood has since impressed, scoring 48 goals in 81 appearances and drawing attention from clubs across Europe.

The deal that took Greenwood to Ligue 1 included a substantial sell-on clause, a move that is now set to benefit United financially.

💛💙🔜 Manchester United informed OM they do NOT trigger the buy back clause for Mason Greenwood.



Fenerbahçe and Olympique Marseille now set for formal steps ahead of Greenwood deal full agreement & travel to Istanbul.



Man Utd to get over £10m from sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/6CnxMmfuMf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2026

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A move to the Turkish club would net United €14 million (£11.9m), a welcome boost to United's transfer budget during a crucial window where they have struggled to secure some of their main targets due to high prices from selling clubs.