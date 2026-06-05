Gor Mahia Secure Ksh30 Million Sponsorship Deal After Record 22nd FKF Premier League Title Win

Gor Mahia have secured a major Ksh30 million sponsorship renewal with a Ksh 1 million bonus following their record FKF Premier League triumph.

Fresh off their record 22nd FKF Premier League title win, Gor Mahia has received a significant financial boost by renewing their sponsorship with Kansai Plascon Kenya Limited for the next three years.

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The new agreement is valued at Ksh30 million, a substantial increase from the initial Ksh5 million short-term deal signed midway through the 2025/26 season.

The partnership between Gor Mahia and the paint manufacturer began on December 15, 2025, with a Ksh5 million package intended to last until the end of the season. The success of this initial collaboration has led both parties to commit to a longer-term relationship.

Gor Mahia Sign Ksh 30 Million Partnership

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The signing ceremony, held at the Mövenpick Hotel in Nairobi, was witnessed by club patron Eliud Owalo, who confirmed the deal in a social media statement.

"This morning, I witnessed the signing of a new three-year Ksh30 million sponsorship deal between Gor Mahia FC and Kansai Plascon Kenya Ltd," Owalo wrote.

"The Plascon team was led by Managing Director Kota Enami, while the Gor Mahia management was led by Chairman Ambrose Rachier."

Owalo expressed his gratitude on behalf of the club and called for more corporate support as Gor Mahia prepares for its CAF Champions League campaign. "I thank Plascon for the sponsorship and appeal to more corporate sponsors to come on board," he added.

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Gor Mahia Gifted Ksh 1 Million Bonus For Winning 22nd League Title

In addition to the sponsorship renewal, Gor Mahia confirmed that Plascon awarded the team a Ksh1 million bonus for clinching the league title.

"We ink a Ksh30 million three-year deal with Plascon, the leading paint company, [who] also rewarded us with Ksh1 million bonus for winning the SportPesa League title," the club announced in a post on their Facebook page.

This renewed partnership provides crucial financial stability for K'Ogalo as they prepare to return to continental football.

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After missing out on CAF competitions last season, the Kenyan champions are gearing up for another campaign in Africa's premier club tournament.