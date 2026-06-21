Gor Mahia Midfield Maestro Completes Big Move to Sudanese Giants on Long-Term Deal

The Ghanaian midfielder has secured a long-term move to a Sudanese powerhouse after an impressive season in East Africa.

Ghanaian midfielder Enock Morrison has officially completed his move from Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia to Sudanese powerhouse Al-Merrikh.

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The highly rated midfield maestro has put pen to paper on a long-term contract that will keep him with the Omdurman-based club until 2029, signalling a massive statement of intent from the Sudanese giants.

Morrison’s departure comes after a brilliant season with Gor Mahia, where he quickly established himself as one of the most influential players in the region.

Enock Morrison: A Brilliant Season in Kenya with Gor Mahia

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Enock Morrison’s move to Al-Merrikh is a direct reward for his phenomenal performances with Gor Mahia. Arriving with high expectations, the Ghanaian midfield engine did not take long to adapt to the rigorous demands of Kenyan football. Throughout the season, Enock Morrison was the heartbeat of Gor Mahia’s midfield.

Now, Al-Merrikh have signed the midfielder, and they did not hide their excitement about securing the Ghanaian’s services.

In an official statement welcoming their new signing, the club laid out the weight of the jersey Morrison will be wearing, reminding him of the rich history he is now a part of: "Welcome, Morrison, to the most decorated club in Sudan. Leave your mark, as all champions have passed through here."

Al-Merrikh boasts a fierce rivalry with neighbours Al-Hilal and a storied legacy in CAF club competitions.

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By securing Morrison until 2029, the club’s management is clearly building a core capable of restoring their absolute dominance domestically and pushing deep into the CAF Champions League knockout stages.

This transfer is another pivotal chapter for Enock Morrison in a journey that has seen him closely monitored by Ghana’s national team selectors.

Having previously featured prominently in the Ghanaian domestic scene before moving East, his stellar year in Kenya and this subsequent high-profile move to Sudan keep him firmly in the conversation for Ghana’s Black Stars.