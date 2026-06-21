AFCON 2027: 7 Things to Know About Kenya, Tanzania & Uganda's Historic Tournament

AFCON 2027, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda, is set to be a historic 24-team tournament and here are seven things you need to know.

The 2027 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, dubbed PAMOJA 2027, is poised to be a landmark event in African football history.

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For the first time, the tournament will be co-hosted by three nations: Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda, marking a significant moment for the East African region and the continent as a whole.

The competition is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, June 19, 2027, with the final match set for Saturday, July 17, 2027.

Twenty-four national teams will vie for the continental crown, with the three host nations automatically qualifying for the finals.

While the specific host cities and stadiums are yet to be confirmed, the tournament already holds immense sporting, cultural, and economic importance for the region.

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1) A Historic Co-Hosted Tournament

PAMOJA 2027 will be the 36th edition of Africa's premier men's national team competition. The name "Pamoja," which means "together" in Swahili, perfectly captures the spirit of unity behind this joint hosting venture by three nations that share deep historical, cultural, and footballing ties.

This edition is particularly historic as it marks the return of AFCON to East Africa for the first time since Ethiopia hosted the event in 1976.

It presents a unique opportunity for the region to showcase its passion for football, modern infrastructure, hospitality, and growing continental ambitions.

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2) Competition Format and Teams

The tournament will feature 24 teams, continuing the modern format that allows a broader representation of African footballing nations.

This structure provides a platform for traditional powerhouses, rising contenders, and emerging teams to compete at the highest level.

As co-hosts, Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda are guaranteed spots in the final tournament. Despite this, they will still participate in the qualification campaign, with their results influencing the final standings of their respective groups.

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3) The Road to PAMOJA 2027

The qualification process will involve 48 teams, including the three hosts, drawn into 12 groups of four. The journey began with a preliminary round for lower-ranked nations, with the winners advancing to the main group stage.

In most groups, the top two teams will secure their place in the finals. However, in groups that include one of the host nations, only the highest-ranked team besides the host will qualify, as the host's spot is already secured.

4) Key Qualification Dates

The qualifiers are scheduled across three international windows:

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Matchdays 1 & 2: September 21 – October 6, 2026

Matchdays 3 & 4: November 9 – 17, 2026

Matchdays 5 & 6: March 22 – 30, 2027

By the end of March 2027, the complete lineup of 24 teams for the historic PAMOJA 2027 tournament will be finalised.

The 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, branded "PAMOJA 2027," is set to be a landmark event, co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. This guide explores the key teams, players, and the tournament's potential impact on the region.

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5) The Contenders: Giants and Underdogs

While Africa's traditional powerhouses are expected to feature prominently, the qualification journey is notoriously unpredictable.

Nations like Morocco, Senegal, Nigeria, Egypt, Côte d’Ivoire, and Algeria will be heavily favoured. However, recent tournaments have proven that reputation alone is not enough, with emerging forces such as Cape Verde, Comoros, and Equatorial Guinea demonstrating their ability to challenge the continent's elite.

Following their historic 2022 World Cup semi-final run, Morocco will enter the tournament as a major force.

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Reigning champions Côte d’Ivoire will also be under the spotlight, while Senegal boasts one of the most balanced and formidable squads in Africa.

Nigeria’s deep talent pool always brings high expectations, and the rich tournament history of Egypt, Algeria, Cameroon, and Ghana makes them perennial threats. South Africa, Mali, DR Congo, and Tunisia are also strong contenders to watch if they secure qualification.

6) Potential Stars of the Tournament

Should their nations qualify, AFCON 2027 could showcase some of Africa's biggest global stars. Football fans will be eager to see players like Mohamed Salah, Achraf Hakimi, Victor Osimhen, Sadio Mané, and Mohammed Kudus light up the tournament.

Other notable talents include Serhou Guirassy, Riyad Mahrez, Ademola Lookman, and Nicolas Jackson. By 2027, a new generation of African talent is also expected to emerge, making the competition a platform for both established icons and future superstars.

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7) The Road to 2027: What Lies Ahead?

With the hosting rights secured, the focus now shifts to the critical next stages of preparation. Key milestones include the qualification campaign, final confirmation of host cities and stadiums, and the release of the official match schedule and ticketing details.

While the three host nations gain automatic entry, the remaining 21 spots will be fiercely contested in qualifiers across the continent.