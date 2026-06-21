Tanzanian Star Admits Facing Kenya at AFCON 2027 Would Be a Dream Fixture: 'Let's Not Hide It'

With AFCON 2027 heading to East Africa, the Taifa Stars ace highlights the pride and intensity that would come with a potential showdown against Kenya.

With just one year remaining until the CAF Africa Cup of Nations PAMOJA 2027, co-hosted by Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda, Taifa Stars midfielder Feisal Salum has shared his excitement about the continent's premier tournament coming to East Africa.

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The Tanzanian international discussed national ambitions, regional rivalries, and the dream of creating unforgettable moments at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, all in anticipation of what is set to be a landmark event.

"It was an extraordinary moment for the country and for us as players. It is a huge honour," he told CAF. "We want to use this opportunity to show the world what Tanzania is capable of. Our goal is to make the nation proud and build on what we showed at the last AFCON."

Tanzania Building on Past Success

Following their promising showing at the recent AFCON in Côte d'Ivoire (erroneously referred to as Morocco in the original transcript), Salum believes the team is ready to aim higher.

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"We surprised many people, but it was our supporters who carried us to those heights. That experience helped us grow," he reflected.

"This time, with the tournament at home, we want to aim even higher. Winning the title is in God's hands... But one thing is certain…we will give everything we have."

Unity and Rivalry in East Africa

The tournament's theme, "PAMOJA," which means "togetherness" in Swahili, highlights the collaborative spirit of the co-hosts.

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Salum noted that this unity is a source of strength, but it does not diminish the competitive fire between the nations.

"We have always been neighbours, and there is a strong bond, especially with Kenya. This unity gives us strength," he explained.

"But on the pitch, let's not hide it…the rivalry is real. If we face Kenya, it will be a huge occasion, a true brotherly battle. But it is a healthy rivalry, one that exists for the love of football."

Ultimately, the goal is to showcase the region's talent. "We want the whole world to see the beauty of East African football. We will proudly represent our colours with the support of an entire people behind us," Salum added.

Dreaming of a Giant-Slaying Moment

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When asked which African powerhouse he would love to defeat at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Salum answered without hesitation.

"I would love to face Morocco, Senegal, or Côte d'Ivoire," he said. "To play against those teams at home in front of our supporters would be magical. They have fantastic players and world-class attackers. Those are the kinds of matches every footballer dreams about."

A Call to the Fans

In his final message, Salum extended an invitation to football fans across the continent, emphasising the spirit of unity and celebration.

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"AFCON is the pinnacle of football on the continent. By opening our doors to Africa, we want to tell our story and share our culture and hospitality," he urged.

"I encourage our supporters and fans from across the region to come out in large numbers. Create a festive atmosphere and show the world our joy and unity."