Gor Mahia Hand Coaching Role to Cult Hero Ali ‘Teargas’ Abondo

The former midfielder is tasked with reviving the fortunes of Gor Mahia Queens who failed to secure promotion to the top flight last season.

Gor Mahia legend Victor Ali 'Teargas' Abondo has made a comeback to the club, taking on a new role as the head coach for the women's team, Gor Mahia Queens. His appointment is effective immediately.

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The former forward steps in to replace Tony Odiyo, who left the club after the team finished third in the FKF Women's National Super League (WNSL), narrowly missing out on promotion to the top-tier FKF Women's Premier League (WPL).

Abondo's transition into coaching began after his playing career, starting with his enrollment for the CAF D Coaching License. He later gained experience on the technical bench of the non-league side Kulundeng’ Original.

Gor Mahia officially announced his return through a statement on their social media channels. "Legend Victor Ali Abondo is back at the club, this time, on the touchline as the new head coach of our ladies’ team, Gor Mahia Queens. Welcome back Abondo ‘Teargas’," the club posted.

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🟢 | 𝐍𝐄𝐖 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐂𝐇



Legend Victor Ali Abondo is back at the club, this time, on the touchline as the new head coach of our ladies’ team, Gor Mahia Queens.



Welcome back Abondo ‘Teargas’. #Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/VzPeGjDeBr — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) August 31, 2026

High Expectations for Ali Abondo

Expectations are high for Abondo to replicate his on-field success from the dugout. His primary objective will be to guide Gor Mahia Queens to promotion into the Women's Premier League.

During his playing days, Abondo had two successful spells with the record league champions. His second stint was particularly memorable, as he was a key member of the iconic 2015 squad that clinched the league title unbeaten.

The nickname 'Teargas' originated from a contentious Mashemeji Derby in 2012. After a heavy tackle on Amon Muchiri earned him a red card, the decision sparked significant fan unrest. Police intervention with tear gas to control the crowd led to fans affectionately branding the 36-year-old with the moniker.

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