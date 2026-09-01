Harambee Stars Striker Sends Benni McCarthy Timely Reminder with Vital Brace for English Club

The forward delivered a first win of the season for his English side by scoring two goals, putting himself in contention for a national team call-up this month.

Harambee Stars striker Micah Obiero is putting himself in contention for a call-up from coach Benni McCarthy following a fine start to the season in England.

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Obiero, who plays for English National League side Wealdstone, netted a brace on Monday night to end Sutton United's flawless start to the season to help his club to a 2-0 victory.

Wealdstone took an early lead when Obiero connected with a Kyle Smith cross just 12 minutes into the match. Sutton responded with pressure, and David Ogbonna came close to equalising with a shot that flew just over the crossbar.

Wealdstone continued to threaten, with Sutton goalkeeper Spike Brits making a key save to deny Jack Wells-Morrison. Obiero also spurned a clear opportunity to double his tally before halftime.

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However, Obiero found the net again in the 67th minute, converting a penalty awarded for a handball by Jermaine Francis. A superb late save from Wealdstone's Dante Baptiste to keep out a Temi Babalola effort sealed an impressive win for the Stones on the road.

Why Obiero Could Prove Vital for McCarthy

Micah Obiero playing for Kenya against Lesotho. Image: FKF Media

It was the first win of the season for Wealdstone, who had drawn two games and lost as many in the English Fifth tier.

For Obiero, it is now three goals in five games, having also scored in his side’s 3-1 loss to Harrogate Town on August 15. That is good news for Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy who will name his squad for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers later this month.

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With Jonah Ayunga injured, Michael Olunga just returning to action after a long-term injury and Ryan Ogam still getting to grips with life at his new club, Obiero could provide McCarthy with an option in attack for the matches against Eritrea and Guinea on September 23 and 27 respectively.

McCarthy handed Obiero his Harambee Stars debut in June this year during his team’s friendly matches against Lesotho, the striker managing 22 minutes in the first game, before playing 68 in the second and providing an assist.