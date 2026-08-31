Lionel Messi Shocks Argentina with Surprise Announcement - 'It Hurts Deep Down’

The Argentine legend has called it quits in regards to international football, bringing the curtains down on an illustrious career with his country.

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi has announced his retirement from the national team, bringing an end to a storied international career that spanned nearly two decades and included a World Cup victory.

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The 39-year-old forward, who earned 207 caps for his country, confirmed the decision in a heartfelt statement. His final appearance for Argentina was in this summer's World Cup final, where they finished as runners-up to Spain. This was his second World Cup final loss, following the 2014 tournament.

In his statement, Messi expressed the difficulty of his choice. "It was a decision that hurt—and still hurts deep down—but I understand that the time has come," he wrote. "I swear to you that I always gave it my all... I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football."

Messi's illustrious career with Argentina began in 2005. He led the team to glory at the 2022 World Cup and also secured two Copa America titles.

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Messi Tips Youngsters to Rise to the Occasion

He added that new talent is ready to take the reins. "Time is running short, chapters come to a close, and this is one that hurts me deeply," Messi continued. "I’ve given everything I had; I have nothing left to give, and besides, there are some great young players coming up who deserve to be here."

The Inter Miami star revealed that he had penned his retirement statement on July 21, just two days after the World Cup final defeat. He said the recent passing of his father, Jorge, in August solidified his decision to make the announcement public.

Following his father's death, Messi had previously expressed doubts about his future, admitting he struggled physically during the final against Spain. "My legs couldn’t go on any more," he wrote at the time. "This time I tried to push myself beyond my physical limits, but I couldn’t."

Messi will continue his club career in the United States with Inter Miami, where he is under contract until 2028.

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