Charles Akonnor Concerned Over Depleted Squad as Gor Mahia Face Mounting Injuries Ahead of CAF Champions League

The Kenyan champions are battling a growing injury crisis ahead of their continental showdown, with a few timely boosts offering hope.

Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor has expressed deep concern over a severe injury crisis sweeping through his squad.

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He admitted that a mounting list of absentees has left his selection options heavily constrained ahead of their upcoming CAF Champions League preliminary round tie against Egyptian powerhouse Pyramids FC.

The reigning Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions are finalising preparations for their continental assignment, but the Ghanaian tactician conceded that managing player workloads and assembling a competitive lineup has become a major hurdle within tight preparation windows.

Charles Akonnor Opens Up on Squad Limitations

Speaking on the physical toll and tactical strain facing Gor Mahia, Charles Akonnor made no secret of the fact that the medical room is stretched to capacity, forcing the technical team to work with a severely depleted roster.

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"We don't have a different squad. We have so many injuries that our squad is limited. You understand me? And so we will have to manage with what we have. We have a very big task within limited days,” Charles Akonnor said.

“And so we are managing it. We believe that we will pick up from a certain level. We were in CECAFA and did well, but we have to improve on what we are doing now."

The former Black Stars boss emphasised that while the squad showed positive signs during the CECAFA Kagame Cup in Rwanda, navigating top-tier continental assignments requires significant elevation in fitness and execution despite the missing personnel.

Key Absentees Strain Gor Mahia's Tactical Setup

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Gor Mahia’s medical report highlights several high-profile long-term and short-term casualties across multiple departments.

Samuel Kapen, the former Nairobi City Stars winger, sustained a severe Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) tear on his knee during the CECAFA Kagame Cup clash against Djibouti’s Garde Républicaine. Having undergone surgery, he is ruled out until next year.

On his part, Felix Oluoch remains on the long-term recovery path following ACL surgery as the medical team monitors his ongoing rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, Lawrence Juma suffered a fractured forearm (proximal radial diaphysis) during the FKF Super Cup clash against Tusker FC, putting him out of action for at least four weeks.

These setbacks have forced Akonnor to rely on a tight rotation, raising concerns over physical exhaustion as the team tries to arrange friendly matches to stay sharp during domestic league kickoff delays.

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Timely Boost as Patrick Essombe and Sylvester Owino Return

Despite the mounting injury list, Gor Mahia received a crucial piece of positive news ahead of their September 6 first-leg clash against Pyramids FC at Nyayo Stadium.

Patrick Essombe has fully recovered from an ankle injury picked up during the CECAFA campaign and has resumed full team training.

Sylvester Owino is also making significant progress following a calf muscle injury sustained during the same tournament in Rwanda.

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