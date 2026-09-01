Revealed: Date and Time for Pitso Mosimane’s Unveiling as Bafana Coach

The South African Football Association has set a day and time for the presentation of Pitso Mosimane as the new Bafana Bafana boss.

Pitso Mosimane is reportedly set to be reappointed as the head coach of the South African national team, Bafana Bafana on Tuesday afternoon.

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Renowned South African sports journalist Robert Marawa has added weight to the speculation, suggesting that Mosimane will be formally unveiled on Tuesday at noon (South African time).

"Coach Pitso Mosimane to finally and officially be named the national team coach of Bafana Bafana at 12h00 tomorrow!!" Marawa announced on social media on Monday.

🔴 NAZOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!! 🔴



COACH PITSO MOSIMANE TO FINALLY AND OFFICIALY BE NAMED THE NATIONAL TEAM COACH OF BAFANA BAFANA AT 12H00 TOMORROW!! 🦂 pic.twitter.com/rOAQE4TTSj — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) August 31, 2026

If confirmed, the appointment would end weeks of speculation over the vacant coaching position and signal Mosimane's return to a role he previously held between 2010 and 2012. His first term ended after the team failed to qualify for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

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Since his departure, Mosimane has cemented his reputation as one of Africa's most successful managers. The 62-year-old tactician has enjoyed a highly decorated career, winning the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016 before claiming the continent's top club prize twice more with Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly.

High Expectations Await Mosimane

Pitso Mosimane is close to becoming Bafana coach. Image: Imago

The South African Football Association (SAFA) has identified Mosimane as the preferred candidate to succeed Hugo Broos, bringing a vastly experienced and proven winner back to the national setup.

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The timing of the potential appointment is significant, coming after South Africa's historic run to the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup under Broos—a first for the nation. This achievement has dramatically raised expectations for Bafana Bafana.

The incoming coach will be tasked with building on this success, with the qualification campaign for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations fast approaching. Mosimane's return could also influence team selection, a topic of past debate.

While his predecessor, Hugo Broos, had expressed reservations about a potential comeback, former Bafana Bafana striker Sibusiso Zuma has endorsed the move, highlighting Mosimane's reputation for selecting players on merit.