Pain for Ingwe? Gor Mahia Confirm Signing of AFC Leopards Star

Gor Mahia have finally announced the arrival of goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi who opted against extending his stay at AFC Leopards.

Gor Mahia have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Humphrey Katasi who has ditched rivals AFC Leopards for them.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katasi’s move to K’Ogalo was first reported last month but the FKF Premier League champions kept mum until Thursday when they confirmed his arrival.

It is a significant transfer for Gor Mahia and a statement of intent as they have raided their biggest rivals by luring one of their most outstanding players just like last year, when they captured full-back Lewis Bandi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Katasi joins Gor Mahia after three years at Leopards where he had to be patient to get the No.1 jersey, playing second fiddle to Levis Opiyo, before a door opened up for him last season after the departure of the latter.

Katasi Faces Still Competition at Gor

He joined Leopards in 2023 after an outstanding season with Nzoia Sugar but found it hard to dislodge Opiyo before he got his chance as the first choice in 2025-26 and came up trumps on a number of occasions.

With Gad Mathews leaving Gor Mahia, Katasi will be confident of playing consistently although he has to deal with stiff competition from Harambee Stars No.1 Byrne Omondi who will be entering his second season at the club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

K’Ogalo have also signed goalkeeper Michael Onyango from Equity Bank, further strengthening the department, and adding to the competition.