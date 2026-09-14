Pyramids FC Boss Rulani Mokwena Shares Heartfelt Message With Gor Mahia After Champions League Exit

The Pyramids FC coach has revealed the message he shared with Gor Mahia players after Pyramids FC's CAF Champions League victory.

Pyramids FC head coach Rulani Mokwena offered warm words of encouragement to the Gor Mahia players on the pitch following his side’s victory in the second leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie in Cairo.

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The Egyptian powerhouses secured their spot in the next round with a professional performance across both legs, but Rulani Mokwena was quick to praise the tactical fight, sportsmanship, and quality displayed by the reigning Kenyan champions.

Speaking after the final whistle, the South African tactician revealed what he shared with the K'Ogalo squad during his post-match interactions, emphasising the importance of humility and mutual respect in elite continental competition.

"No, it's just to encourage them also. I think it's part of our responsibility also. Sportsmanship: football is a game that should build relations, and even in victory, we should stay humble. And I try this also. And of course, I'm supported by a very good technical staff. My analyst, the assistant coaches and I go into a lot of preparation," Rulani Mokwena told the Kenyan Sports Guy.

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"And we try our best to do our jobs and give the players as much information as we can. And yes, the players are good in the end. The game of football belongs to the players. They should get all the credit and the top mentality."

Rulani Mokwena Hails Gor Mahia's ‘Never-Say-Die’ Spirit

While Pyramids FC ultimately dictated the outcome over 180 minutes, Rulani Mokwena acknowledged that Gor Mahia proved to be a formidable opponent.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns boss noted that the drawing board in continental football can be unforgiving, admitting that Gor Mahia were handed a tough matchup early in the competition.

Reflecting on the second-half push from Charles Akonnor’s side, Mokwena expressed high regard for Gor Mahia's character and technical bench.

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"Well, congratulations to us first. I think we were very good over the two legs. We respected the opposition. I think Gor Mahia are a very, very good side and maybe a bit unfortunate with the draw, and sometimes this is what happens in the Champions League,” he said.

“And you can see in the second half the integrity, the resilience, the never-say-die attitude from Gor Mahia. So, commiserations to them, the coach, and the staff. And of course, with a lot of very, very good players."

Surprises in Gor Mahia's Selection and Key Player Struggles

Having extensively scouted Gor Mahia alongside his analytical team, Rulani Mokwena provided an insightful tactical breakdown of the Kenyan side's lineup choices and physical setbacks.

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He admitted surprise at some of Akonnor's team selections, specifically pointing out missing starters and physical limitations among core leaders.

Evaluating the individual quality within the Gor Mahia roster, Mokwena highlighted key defensive and midfield figures who caught his attention across both legs.

"[Frank] Odhiambo and [Mike] Kibwage are also two very good centre-backs. I think it was surprising to see [Alpha] Onyango not starting. And then I think even with [Shariff] Musa, I saw the left knee was heavily strapped. So, when these types of situations happen to your key players, [Patrick] Esombe also, I was surprised that he didn't start," he said.

"But okay, Jackson [Dwang] started, and I think he's one of the key players and has a lot of qualities with the runs into the box. It's a good side. You see why they are Kenyan champions. But we were good. We were good today. We had the right mentality. We struggled a little bit to control the game. But that's the Champions League, you know."

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What’s Next for Both Clubs?

With aggregate victory secured, Pyramids FC advance to the second preliminary round of the CAF Champions League, where they will continue their march toward the group stages against either El Merreikh Bentiu of South Sudan or Somalia's Heegan FC.