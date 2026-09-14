Kenya vs Eritrea: Price and Where to Buy Tickets for Harambee Stars’ Opening AFCON 2027 Qualifier

With just under two weeks before Harambee Stars begin their AFCON 2027 qualifiers, fans have an opportunity to snap up tickets for the Eritrea clash.

Kenyan fans can start planning for Harambee Stars’ opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) qualifier after ticketing information was released.

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‎Harambee Stars will face Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, July 26, hoping to kick off with victory as they build towards the tournament which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

‎Fans can start purchasing their tickets online via tickets.footballkenya.org with regular ones going for Ksh300 while VIP are retailing at Ksh1,000.

‎Benni McCarthy's team will be counting on the impact of the 12th man to get them over the line in the match where they are the overwhelming favourites based on their FIFA ranking and head-to-head record.

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Kenya Favoured to Beat Eritrea

Kenya, at position 109, are 75 places ahead of Eritrea, and have won six of their 10 meetings against their East African rivals. Eritrea have won three with one ending in a draw. The two teams last met in 2019 when Eritrea won 4-1.

McCarthy is yet to reveal his final squad for the match but is already facing a headache as some of the players called out have suffered injuries.

Defender Daniel Anyembe is the latest to suffer an injury, joining Zech Obiero and Louis Millard, who also sustained injuries at their respective clubs a week ago.

Kenya, who have already qualified for AFCON 2027 by virtue of being co-hosts, will be using the qualifiers as part of their build-up towards the tournament.

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