Advertisement

Kenya vs Eritrea: Price and Where to Buy Tickets for Harambee Stars’ Opening AFCON 2027 Qualifier

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:10 - 14 September 2026
Benni McCarthy Wants More Than Just the Last 16 With Harambee Stars at AFCON 2027
Benni McCarthy's Harambee Stars Face Growing Expectations Ahead of AFCON 2027. Image: FKF Media
With just under two weeks before Harambee Stars begin their AFCON 2027 qualifiers, fans have an opportunity to snap up tickets for the Eritrea clash.
Advertisement

Kenyan fans can start planning for Harambee Stars’ opening 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2027) qualifier after ticketing information was released.

Advertisement

‎Harambee Stars will face Eritrea at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday, July 26, hoping to kick off with victory as they build towards the tournament which Kenya will co-host alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

‎Fans can start purchasing their tickets online via tickets.footballkenya.org with regular ones going for Ksh300 while VIP are retailing at Ksh1,000.

‎Benni McCarthy's team will be counting on the impact of the 12th man to get them over the line in the match where they are the overwhelming favourites based on their FIFA ranking and head-to-head record.

Advertisement

Kenya Favoured to Beat Eritrea

Kenya, at position 109, are 75 places ahead of Eritrea, and have won six of their 10 meetings against their East African rivals. Eritrea have won three with one ending in a draw. The two teams last met in 2019 when Eritrea won 4-1.

McCarthy is yet to reveal his final squad for the match but is already facing a headache as some of the players called out have suffered injuries.

Defender Daniel Anyembe is the latest to suffer an injury, joining Zech Obiero and Louis Millard, who also sustained injuries at their respective clubs a week ago.

Kenya, who have already qualified for AFCON 2027 by virtue of being co-hosts, will be using the qualifiers as part of their build-up towards the tournament.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Harambee Stars
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Kenya
Benni McCarthy Wants More Than Just the Last 16 With Harambee Stars at AFCON 2027
Harambee Stars
14.09.2026
Kenya vs Eritrea: Price and Where to Buy Tickets for Harambee Stars’ Opening AFCON 2027 Qualifier
Harambee Stars: Another Blow for Benni McCarthy as Experienced Defender Suffers Injury
Harambee Stars
14.09.2026
Harambee Stars: Another Blow for Benni McCarthy as Experienced Defender Suffers Injury
Ultimate Championship: Woeful Campaign for Team Kenya with Zero Wins and One Podium Finish
Athletics
14.09.2026
Ultimate Championship: Woeful Campaign for Team Kenya with Zero Wins and One Podium Finish
Job Ochieng Turns from Hero to Villain as He Gives Away Penalty in Real Sociedad’s Big Loss
Harambee Stars
14.09.2026
Job Ochieng Turns from Hero to Villain as He Gives Away Penalty in Real Sociedad’s Big Loss
Gor Mahia Sent Packing from CAF Champions League as Pyramids Show No Mercy in Cairo
Football
13.09.2026
Gor Mahia Sent Packing from CAF Champions League as Pyramids Show No Mercy in Cairo
Emmanuel Wanyonyi Misses Ksh19m Prize as He Runs Out of Steam at Ultimate Championship
Athletics
13.09.2026
Emmanuel Wanyonyi Misses Ksh19m Prize as He Runs Out of Steam at Ultimate Championship