Keely Hodgkinson Reveals Her Timeline for Marriage and Starting a Family: 'A Big Thing For Me'

Keely Hodgkinson has opened up about the personal milestones she hopes to achieve as she looks beyond her athletics career.

Team GB Olympic gold medallist Keely Hodgkinson has shared her personal ambitions beyond the track, revealing she hopes to get married and start a family within the next decade.

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The 800m star, who famously won gold at the Paris 2024 Olympics after securing silver in Tokyo, has become a prominent figure in British athletics. Her life both on and off the track has captured the public's interest.

In a recent appearance on Welsh sprinter Jeremiah Azu's YouTube channel, Hodgkinson spoke candidly about her future.

When asked by the 2025 World Indoor 60m Champion about her biggest goal for the next ten years, she looked beyond her athletic career.

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Keely Hodgkinson Reveals Long-Term Plans Beyond Track Goals

"Mine is not related to track at all," Hodgkinson replied. "Mine is I'd like to start a family and get married. That's a big thing for me. I'll be 34, I'd like to think I'd had a baby by then and I really look forward to that point of my life at some point."

The athlete has previously discussed her personal life, including the end of a three-year relationship with a fellow athlete in early 2024. She cited the difficulties of a long-distance relationship as the primary reason for the split.

"He lived in Texas for a bit, then in Italy, then London. There was always a distance," she explained to The Times. "Because I do what I do and put that first, we could go weeks, months and not see each other. I'm not really interested in dating right now. I've never been on the apps. I like meeting people in real life."

Keely Hodgkinson Speaks After Withdrawal From 400m at UK Championships

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Keely Hodgkinson recently made headlines after a dramatic withdrawal from the 400m final at the British Athletics Championships.

After taking her position in the starting blocks, she appeared distressed and stepped off the track, leaving in tears before the race began.

She later addressed the incident on social media, clarifying her decision. "I wasn't feeling 100 per cent standing on the start line, so I made the tough decision to step away and not race," she wrote in a statement. "I didn't want to risk anything ahead of this summer."