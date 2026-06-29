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DR Congo Suffer World Cup Setback as Superfan ‘Patrice Lumumba’ is Barred from US ahead of England Clash

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 15:18 - 29 June 2026
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DR Congo superfan Michel Kuka Mboladinga aka Patrice Lumumba. Image: Imago
DR Congo will not have their dependable fan ‘Patrice Lumumba’ during their Round of 32 clash against England after he was denied a US visa.
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The Democratic Republic of Congo's national football team will be without their renowned "living statue" superfan for their upcoming World Cup match after he was denied a visa to enter the United States.

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Patrice Lumumba, real name Michel Kuka Mboladinga, a well-known spiritual guide and performance artist, is considered a lucky charm by the team. He claims his presence provides the players with "emotional stamina."

During matches, Mboladinga stands completely motionless for the entire 90 minutes, holding one arm aloft in a pose reminiscent of a statue of DR Congo independence hero Patrice Lumumba.

His unique ritual gained viral attention after videos showed fans dancing around him during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

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Cult Status Among Players and Fans

The players had even successfully petitioned Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi to ensure Mboladinga could join them for their group stage game in Mexico on June 23.

However, the US government has barred the 49-year-old from entering the country due to visa issues and unspecified public health concerns. This means he will miss what is being called The Leopards' most significant match ever against England in the Round of 32 on Wednesday.

Mboladinga has dedicated years to perfecting his act, dressing in smart, brightly coloured 1960s-style suits to emulate his idol, Lumumba, who was killed in 1961. He reportedly trains for up to 20 days a month to maintain the physical discipline required for his static vigil.

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Patrice Lumumba remains a legendary figure in Congolese history, having led the nation to independence from Belgium in 1960, just a year before he was captured, tortured, and killed by political opponents.

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