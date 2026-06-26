Game of Chess? Relief for Gor Mahia Chairman as Court Suspends His Ouster

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has been granted a temporary reprieve after the High Court suspended an order from the Sports Registrar for him to leave office.

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier has been granted a temporary reprieve after the High Court suspended orders from Sports Registrar Rose Wasike that sought to end his long-standing tenure at the helm of the record Kenyan champions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The veteran administrator had taken his case to the High Court, challenging the Registrar's directive which declared him ineligible to continue as chairman. The directive cited the expiration of his term and mandated the club to conduct elections within four weeks.

In a constitutional petition (HCCR PET/E372/20264) heard by Justice David Mburu, the court sided with Rachier, issuing temporary orders to stay the enforcement of the Sports Registrar's decision. The case is scheduled for a mention on Wednesday, July 15.

The dispute began on June 10, when the Sports Registrar sent a letter to Gor Mahia instructing that officials who had served continuously since the club's registration under the Sports Act in June 2018 must be replaced, as their eight-year term limit had expired.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Conflicting Interpretation of the Law

Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier.

While the Registrar acknowledged that the club's first elections under the new Sports Act were held in 2020, Wasike maintained that the tenure of officials already in office at the time of the 2018 registration had concluded.

Rachier, however, argues that his term under the Sports Act officially began after the 2020 elections. By his calculation, his current tenure should not end until June 2028 at the earliest.

This legal standoff emerges just over a year after Rachier won another term to lead the club in elections held in April 2025.

Advertisement

Advertisement