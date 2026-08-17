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Gor Mahia Reveal Millions Banked from Pre-season Friendly Win Against Migori Youth

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 07:54 - 17 August 2026
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Gor Mahia reveal millions banked from pre-season friendly win against Migori Youth. Image: Gor Mahia
Gor Mahia fans helped boost the club’s coffers as the club crossed the million mark in gate collections from their Green Legacy Cup win over Migori Youth.
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Gor Mahia raised a substantial sum from their charity match against FKF Premier League newcomers Migori Youth at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

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The Kenyan champions won the Green Legacy Cup following a 4-3 post-match penalty shootout victory, after staging a spirited fightback to draw 2-2 in regulation time.

While it was a pre-season friendly, Gor Mahia fans still turned up in large numbers, boosting the club’s coffers through gate collections.

From an update made by the club, K’Ogalo generated over Ksh1 million from ticket sales on Sunday, a good signal ahead of the new season, where they hope to realise an increase in matchday revenue.

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“Sh1,131,540 was raised through ticket sales from yesterday's charity match against Migori Youth at Nyayo Stadium. We sincerely thank all fans who turned up and supported this worthy cause,” Gor Mahia revealed on Monday.

Gor Mahia Fight Back to Win Trophy

It is, however, not certain how many tickets were sold for the match which was attended by a sizable crowd.

Gor Mahia had to come from two goals down to force the match into the penalties. Dennis Oguta broke the deadlock for Migori after 32 minutes and six minutes later, Philemon Nyakwaka added a second goal.

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However, K’Ogalo fought back with Paul Okoth pulling one back just before halftime and Ebenezer Assifuah, as he has done several times, came off the bench to level matters in the 49th minute.

Gor Mahia would win a tense shootout to add another trophy to their collection and it is now double delight following the figures announced in gate collection.

Gor Mahia, who recently earned $20,000 (Ksh2.6 million) from finishing second at the CECAFA Kagame Cup, are tuning up for the new season as they look to defend their title while they will also feature in the CAF Champions League.

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