Gor Mahia and Mara Sugar at Odds Over Venue for Potential Title Decider

Gor Mahia have made it clear that they will not play their penultimate match of the season against Mara Sugar at Awendo Stadium over a number of concerns.

FKF Premier League leaders Gor Mahia and their next opponents Mara Sugar seem not to agree on where the match will be staged after K’Ogalo lodged a complaint over the Awendo Stadium.

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Mara Sugar had planned to host Gor Mahia in Awendo in what could be the title decider on Sunday, May 24, but the 21-time champions would have none of it as they deem the venue not sufficient and unsafe.

Key to Gor Mahia’s concerns is that Awendo lacks the capacity to host a large number of fans given they expect a huge crowd in a match that could see them crowned for a record-extending 22nd time.

Awendo also lacks proper entry and exit points while Gor Mahia have raised issues with crowd control measures and uncertainty over emergency evacuation protocols that poses a serious risk to the players and fans.

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Being a weekend, the venue could be full to the brim and Gor Mahia are also not happy that Mara Sugar intend to charge Ksh500 at the gate when they bill fans a minimum of Ksh300 for matches at Kasarani and Nyayo stadiums.

Gor Mahia Announce Venue Change

🟢 | UPDATE



Awendo Green Stadium has been ruled out for Sunday’s clash against Mara Sugar due to safety concerns; FKF directs hosts Mara Sugar to secure a suitable alternative venue. #Sirkal | #SportPesaNaGor pic.twitter.com/WqtuGrXw68 — GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) May 21, 2026

K’Ogalo raised their complaints to the Football Kenya Federation and while the governing body and the host team have not made an official confirmation, the FKF Premier League leaders have announced that the match will not be played in Awendo.

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“Awendo Green Stadium has been ruled out for Sunday’s clash against Mara Sugar due to safety concerns; FKF directs hosts Mara Sugar to secure a suitable alternative venue,” Gor Mahia stated via a social media post.

Mara Sugar are reportedly not happy about shifting their match from Awendo, where they have enjoyed good form and claimed major scalps like their 2-0 win over AFC Leopards in November and the 1-0 defeat of Shabana this month.

It remains to be seen where the match will be staged but all indications point towards the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homa Bay which could play in Gor Mahia’s favour as it is seen as their second home and where the club was birthed.