Faith Cherotich Sets Up Epic Battle Against Winfred Yavi and Peruth Chumutai in Eugene

World steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich will face off with her biggest rivals Winfred Yavi and Peruth Chemutai at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

Reigning world 3,000m steeplechase champion Faith Cherotich is bracing for a major challenge as she prepares to face two of her top rivals at the Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League event scheduled for July 4.

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The Kenyan star, who began her Diamond League campaign with a second-place finish in Shanghai last Saturday, will compete against Winfred Yavi and Peruth Chemutai in what promises to be a highlight of the meet in Eugene.

This highly anticipated race will mark the first time the trio has competed against each other since the World Championship final in Tokyo last September, where two of them secured podium finishes.

Their most recent Diamond League encounter was at last year's Prefontaine Classic. On that occasion, Kenyan-born Bahraini runner Yavi triumphed, setting a new meet record and a world-leading time of 8:45.25.

Cherotich Dominated Her Rivals in 2025

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Faith Cherotich dominated her rivals in 2025. Image: Imago

Despite that result, Cherotich was the dominant force of the 2025 season. She defeated Yavi in both Doha and Oslo before successfully defending her Diamond League title in Zurich. Her stellar season culminated in a world championship victory in Tokyo, where she set a championship record of 8:51.59.

Cherotich and Chemutai have already clashed this season. At the season-opening Diamond League meet in Shanghai/Keqiao, the Ugandan athlete narrowly out-sprinted Cherotich to claim victory.

For Chemutai, the 2020 Olympic gold medalist, the win in Shanghai was her first on the Diamond League circuit since her 2024 victory in Eugene. She managed to fend off a powerful late surge from Cherotich in the home straight.