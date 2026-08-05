LA 2028 Olympics: New Record Set as Ticket Registration Exceeds 12 Million

Demand for the Los Angeles Olympics Games is increasing following a record number of ticket inquiries made by fans across the globe.

With two years still to go, demand for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games has reached unprecedented levels, as organizers announced on July 29 that ticket registrations have surpassed 12 million.

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This figure marks the highest demand for a ticketing event in the history of the Olympic Games.

The surge in interest follows the launch of the LA28 Visa Presale program, which offered early ticket access to Visa cardholders. Fans who were not selected for the presale will have another opportunity during the second ticket drop, scheduled from August 10 to 20.

“This has been an incredible summer of sports for fans across the globe, and LA28 is up next,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover in a press release. “With just two years to go before the Games, fans now have the opportunity to engage with LA28 like never before, from Visa Presale and Drop 2 ticket sales in August to our LA28 Volunteer Program.”

Unprecedented Global Interest

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The initial ticket drop in April saw five million people register, with 75 percent of the tickets sold going to residents in the Los Angeles and Oklahoma City areas, fulfilling LA28's commitment to prioritize local fans. Enthusiasm has continued to build, fueled by major sporting events like the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the anticipation of the first Summer Olympics on US soil since the 1996 Atlanta Games.

Prospective attendees from more than 200 countries and every US state have registered for a chance to purchase tickets. Organizers have confirmed that additional sales opportunities will become available as the Games approach.

How to Secure Tickets

While registration does not guarantee a ticket, it is a necessary step to be considered for a purchase window. Fans who missed the Visa presale can still participate in the upcoming Drop 2.

On August 6 or 7, selected registrants will be notified by email if they have been assigned a 48-hour purchase window between August 10 and 20. Each assigned time slot will expire after 48 hours.

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During their window, fans can purchase up to 12 tickets for Olympic events, with an additional 12 tickets available for the football tournament. Tickets for the highly anticipated Opening and Closing Ceremonies are limited to four per person and are included within the 12-ticket Olympic event limit.