FIFA Beats Hasty Retreat as Gianni Infantino Scraps Controversial Plan to Sale World Cup Stake

The world football governing body has been forced to abandon the move to attract external investors into its competitions after worldwide condemnation.

World football's governing body, FIFA, has abandoned a controversial proposal to sell a stake in its commercial operations to private investors following intense opposition from key member associations.

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The plan aimed to generate up to $4.2 billion by selling a 20% share in a new entity that would manage FIFA's premier events, including the World Cup, effectively valuing the unit at $20 billion. However, the proposal, revealed on Tuesday, was met with immediate and fierce resistance.

European football's governing body, UEFA, led the charge, voting on Thursday to boycott FIFA competitions if the plan proceeded. In a sharply worded statement, UEFA condemned the proposal as "irresponsible and indefensible," accusing FIFA of conceiving a plan of such magnitude "in secret" and putting the "soul" of the sport up for sale.

Faced with a growing revolt, FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced the project's termination late on Friday evening.

"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place," Infantino stated. "Our purpose has always been – and will always be – to unite and improve. As a result, this proposal will not proceed."

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The internal fallout was swift. Earlier on Friday, Infantino’s senior adviser, Carlos Cordeiro, resigned with immediate effect, branding the plan "a bad deal for football." FIFA's Chief Operating Officer, Kevin Lamour, also voiced his dissent, claiming staff were "deceived" by Infantino and describing the proposal as a "project of one person."

Infantino's Presidency Under Scrutiny

The backlash has cast a shadow over Infantino's leadership, raising questions about his future at the helm of world football. The 56-year-old was already facing pressure over his perceived relationship with U.S President Donald Trump during the 2026 World Cup.

The investment scheme was expected to be led by Thrive Capital, a venture capital firm founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner. On Friday, Trump stated he had not discussed the investment plan with Infantino.

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Infantino is slated to run for a final term as president, which would extend through 2031. Following the success of the recent World Cup co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, he was widely expected to be unopposed. However, the fallout from this failed proposal has prompted questions about his position.

Potential Challengers Emerge

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC), a key ally during Infantino's 11-year tenure, issued a statement opposing the plan and calling for a review of FIFA's governance. "[The plans] exposed fundamental weaknesses in FIFA’s consultation and decision-making processes that must now be addressed," the AFC stated, urging an "urgent review of its governance and decision-making framework."

AFC President Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, who narrowly lost the 2016 FIFA presidential election to Infantino, called the plans "totally unacceptable." He added, "FIFA’s unilateral actions appear to undermine the very foundations of continental football, which are based on solidarity, cooperation and transparency."

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