Beldine Odemba Names Harambee Starlets Provisional Squad for WAFCON 2026

Coach Beldine Odemba has named a provisional Harambee Starlets squad as Kenya steps up preparations for its return to WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.

Harambee Starlets head coach Beldine Odemba has unveiled a 29-player provisional squad in preparation for the upcoming 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

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The continental tournament is scheduled to take place in Morocco from July 26 to August 16, 2026.

The called-up players are expected to report to training camp on Monday, June 29, 2026, marking the official countdown to Kenya’s second-ever appearance on Africa's biggest women's football stage.

Harambee Starlets Squad: A Mix of Seasoned Veterans and Rising Stars

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The selected squad maintains the core foundation of players who have anchored Kenya's recent international campaigns.

Notably, the Trinity Starlets duo of Lilian Adhiambo and Elizabeth Muteshi make a welcome return to the national team setup.

Coach Odemba has also heavily rewarded the country's youth development system. The squad features a strong contingent of prospects who have successfully transitioned from the junior national teams into the senior ranks.

Among the rising talents looking to make their mark are Fasila Adhiambo, Marion Serenge, Elizabeth Mideva, Elizabeth Muteshi and Elizabeth Ochaka.

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Road to Glory: Group Stage Schedule Confirmed

Harambee Starlets face a challenging task in Group A, kicking off their campaign with a high-stakes opening match against the host nation.

July 26: Harambee Starlets vs Morocco – Moulay El Hassan Stadium (Rabat) at 11:00 PM EAT

July 30: Harambee Starlets vs Senegal – Olympic Stadium at 8:00 PM EAT

August 3: Harambee Starlets vs Algeria – Olympic Stadium at 11:00 PM EAT

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World Cup Qualification in Sight for Harambee Starlets

This tournament marks a historic milestone for the Starlets, who return to the premier continental competition exactly a decade after their debut in 2016. Beyond regional pride, there is a massive global incentive on the line.

"Representing Kenya at WAFCON is a privilege, and as a team, we have set ourselves a clear target. We know that a place in the semi-finals would give us our debut in the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil, and that is something we are striving for," coach Beldine Odemba said. "Our focus is to compete, continue improving as a team, and make Kenya proud."

Harambee Starlets Full Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Annedy Kundu, Lilian Awuor, Vivian Shiyonzo, and Lilian Adhiambo.

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Defenders: Leah Andiema, Elizabeth Ochaka, Ruth Ingosi, Vivian Nasaka, Enez Mango, Euphrasier Shilwatso, Norah Ann, Elizabeth Muteshi, and Mary Nthambi.

Midfielders: Mwanalima Adam, Martha Amunyolete, Tereza Engesha, Fasila Adhiambo, Shaline Nambengele, Lorna Nyarinda, Mercy Airo, and Airin Madalina.