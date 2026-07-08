Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred are set to clash at the Monaco Diamond League. Image: Imago

Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred are set to clash at the Monaco Diamond League. Image: Imago

Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred Set Up Clash of Titans in Monaco but Must be Wary of New Threat

Olympics champion Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred will renew their rivalry in Monaco on Friday as rising star Adaejah Hodge looks to steal the spotlight.

A thrilling confrontation is set for the Monaco Diamond League as reigning Olympic 200m champion Gabby Thomas prepares to face off against fierce rival Julien Alfred and rising star Adaejah Hodge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With three of the world's fastest women on the starting line, Thomas's dominance will be put to the ultimate test.

Thomas is scheduled to open her Diamond League season in the women’s 200m on July 10 at Stade Louis-II. However, her return will be anything but easy, with a stacked field that includes Alfred, Hodge, Gemima Joseph, Cambrea Sturgis and Kayla White.

Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred at Paris 2024 Olympics. Image: Imago

The American champion enters the race in formidable shape. She began her 200m season with a 22.15-second run at the Addis Ababa Grand Prix, later improving to 21.89 at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

New Threat for Thomas and Alfred

Her most significant performance came at the USATF Lone Star Grand Prix in Texas, where she clocked a blistering 21.70 seconds. This time is the second-fastest in the world for the 2026 season and surpasses her 21.83-second gold-medal run at the Paris Olympics. It also brings her within 0.10 seconds of her 2023 personal best of 21.60.

Challenging her will be Julien Alfred, who has also had a powerful start to her season. Alfred kicked off her Diamond League campaign by winning the 200m in Rome with a time of 21.93, defeating world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden. She followed that with a 100m victory in Oslo, crossing the line in 10.76 seconds. The Saint Lucian star’s season-best in the 200m is 21.86, and with a personal best of 21.71, she remains a serious threat to Thomas.

Gabby Thomas and Julien Alfred must be wary of Adaejah Hodge in Monaco. Image: Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Perhaps the biggest challenge, however, will come from 20-year-old Adaejah Hodge of the British Virgin Islands. Hodge burst onto the scene at the NCAA championships, winning the 200m gold with a stunning 21.68 seconds—a new NCAA record and the current world lead. She has already proven her mettle against elite competition, finishing third in the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic behind Jefferson-Wooden and Sha’Carri Richardson.

Redemption After Injury-Plagued 2025

This season holds special significance for Gabby Thomas as she looks to rebuild after a difficult 2025. Following her Olympic triumph in Paris, expectations were high, but injuries derailed her campaign.

An Achilles issue that emerged in May 2025 plagued her throughout the season. Despite the persistent injury, she managed to secure third place in the 200m at the US Championships, earning a spot on the World Championships team. However, she was far from full fitness.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gabby Thomas celebrates victory at the 2026 Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi. Image: Imago

In September 2025, Thomas announced her withdrawal from the Tokyo World Championships, stating the injury had not healed sufficiently for her to compete safely. Now back on track, she is focused on a strong 2026 season as she builds toward her ultimate goal: defending her Olympic 200m title at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.