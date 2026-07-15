Lamine Yamal's Barcelona Home Targeted in Attempted Robbery After Spain's World Cup Win Over France

Lamine Yamal endured an unsettling off-field incident just hours after starring in Spain's World Cup semi-final victory.

Just hours after helping Spain secure a place in the World Cup final, teenage star Lamine Yamal was the target of an attempted robbery at his Barcelona home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 19-year-old played a key role in Spain's impressive 2-0 victory over France, winning a penalty in the semi-final clash. However, the celebration was cut short by a security incident at his residence on the outskirts of the city.

Security Team Foils Break-In to Protect Lamine Yamal

As reported by The Sun, in the early hours of the morning, two hooded individuals were spotted on a wall surrounding Yamal's property.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The footballer's private security team, alerted by surveillance cameras, responded swiftly, causing the would-be intruders to flee before they could gain entry.

Catalan police were immediately dispatched to the scene after the security team activated an emergency protocol.

Authorities have since launched an investigation into attempted robbery with force. The Criminal Investigation Division is currently analysing CCTV footage in an effort to identify the suspects.

This incident is the latest in a series of security threats targeting Barcelona players. In February, Yamal's teammates Pau Cubarsi and Joan Garcia were both victims of robberies, with Cubarsi having a high-end watch stolen and Garcia losing cash and jewellery from his home.

The attempted break-in occurred at the £9.5 million mansion Yamal recently acquired, a property formerly owned by ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué and singer Shakira. The young forward had showcased the home in a video tour before departing for the World Cup.

Advertisement

Advertisement