Former Gor Mahia Defender Makes FKF Premier League Return With Big Ambitions

The former Kenya U20 defender is determined to revive his career after returning to the FKF Premier League with fresh ambitions for the future.

Former Gor Mahia and Kenya U20 defender Joshua Onyango has outlined his ambitions after joining KCB FC, revealing that the desire to rebuild his career and earn another opportunity abroad played a major role in his decision to return to the FKF Premier League.

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The towering centre-back recently completed his move to the Bankers following a difficult six-month spell in Botswana with Scottland FC.

Having found it challenging to establish himself abroad, Onyango believes a return to the Kenyan top flight will give him the platform he needs to regain his confidence, rediscover his best form and position himself for another international opportunity.

Onyango Admits He Had Unfinished Business

Onyango's return to Kenya comes after a spell abroad that did not go according to plan. The defender had hoped to make a strong impression in Botswana after leaving Gor Mahia, but his stay at Scottland FC was much shorter than anticipated.

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Speaking to KCB's media team, Onyango explained that returning home was a deliberate decision aimed at putting his career back on the right track.

"KCB is a good team. I came back because I had unfinished business," he said. "I wanted to return to the local scene and revive my career because I feel I was not ready to be at my best abroad."

The defender now sees his move to KCB as an opportunity to start afresh and prove himself once again in the Kenyan Premier League.

Rather than viewing his return as a setback, Onyango is determined to use the experience as motivation to work harder and prepare himself for another chance outside the country.

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A Difficult Spell in Botswana

Onyango left record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia midway through the previous season for what was expected to be a promising move to Botswana.

The transfer was seen as an opportunity for the former Kenya youth international to gain valuable experience abroad and take another important step in his career.

However, his time at Scottland FC proved difficult, and the defender eventually returned to Kenya after just six months.

His decision to join KCB followed his return, with the club offering him an environment he believes can help him rebuild his career and regain his best level.

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Why Onyango Chose KCB

The defender has highlighted KCB's professional setup and infrastructure as some of the main reasons he opted to join the Bankers.

Onyango believes playing for a well-organised club will provide him with the right conditions to improve his game, maintain his fitness and compete at the highest level domestically.

"I chose KCB because they have the facilities of a top club that can help a player thrive," he added.

The move also gives Onyango the chance to work under experienced head coach Robert Matano, as KCB look to assemble a squad capable of competing for major honours in the coming season.

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Looking to Rebuild His Reputation

A product of Kenya's national youth system, Onyango has represented the country at youth level, including with the Rising Stars. His experience with Gor Mahia also gave him exposure to some of the biggest competitions in the region.

The defender was part of the Gor Mahia side that won the FKF Premier League title during the 2022/23 season, an achievement that remains an important highlight of his career.

Now, he wants to use his time at KCB to remind Kenyan football fans of what he is capable of. Onyango knows that consistent performances will be crucial if he is to attract attention from clubs outside the country once again.

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Overseas Move Remains a Major Ambition

Despite his return to the local league, Onyango has made it clear that his international ambitions remain firmly intact.

The defender sees the upcoming season as an important opportunity to get back to his best and eventually earn another move abroad. He is aware that a strong campaign with KCB could open the door to new opportunities.

"This season, I want to give it my all," Onyango stated. "God willing, if everything works out, I will be aiming to make a move outside the country."

His comments underline his determination to turn his difficult experience in Botswana into a learning opportunity rather than allowing it to derail his career.

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Onyango's arrival is a significant boost for KCB's defensive unit as head coach Robert Matano continues to shape his squad ahead of the new campaign.

The Bankers have been active in the transfer market, bringing in several players as they seek to improve on their previous campaign and build a team capable of challenging for the biggest domestic honours.

For Onyango, the move represents more than simply a return to the Kenyan league. It is an opportunity to regain his confidence, establish himself as a key player and demonstrate that he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

With his focus now firmly on KCB, Onyango will be hoping that a successful season can provide the springboard for the next chapter of his career.

The defender has already experienced the highs of winning a league title with Gor Mahia and the challenges of trying to establish himself abroad. His immediate task is to stay fit, perform consistently and help KCB compete for trophies.

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