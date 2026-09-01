Two Outsiders Who Could Be Arsenal's Biggest Threats in the Premier League This Season

Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites to retain their Premier League title but there are two rank outsiders who could spoil their party.

After they stumbled over the line to claim their first Premier League title in 22 years last term, many wondered if Arsenal could successfully go on and claim back-to-back crowns for the first time in over 90 years.

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The Gunners were slated toward the back end of last term for their overreliance on set pieces and their supposed negative tactics, immediately slowing games down and utilising the "dark arts" as soon as they took a 1-0 lead. And with them missing out on big-name transfer targets such as Vinicius Jr. and Morgan Rogers, even more question marks began to circle around the Emirates.

Arsenal's Dominant Community Shield Victory

Well, what a difference one single game makes. Mikel Arteta's men faced off against Manchester City in the recent Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, with bookies genuinely unable to split the two teams in the pre-game betting markets. On the pitch, it didn't take long for the world to see the gulf in class between the two best teams in England in recent years. There's still a lot to do, but no question, this impressive victory has changed some perspectives.

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Italian fullback Riccardi Calafiori gave the Gunners the lead after just 30 seconds, and it was a lead that the Premier League champions would not relinquish. Kai Havertz doubled their advantage on the half-hour mark, before captain Martin Ødegaard's strike immediately after half-time proved that Arsenal's title success last term was no fluke. And since the 3-0 drubbing in the Welsh capital, online betting sites have quickly recalibrated their odds boards ahead of the new English top flight campaign.

The latest Bovada soccer odds have seen prices on the Gunners defending their title slashed down to just 5/4, with City pushed all the way out to 7/2. There were already concerns surrounding the Blues following the resignation of Pep Guardiola at the end of last season, as well as the recent departure of talismanic midfielder Rodri to Barcelona, but this defeat in the Community Shield has left no doubt as to just how far away the club truly is from title contention.

The Usual Suspects in Decline

Then, there is Liverpool, who have been another title race regular in recent years. They headed into last season as defending champions before forking out over £400m on blockbuster new additions headlined by the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike, and Florian Wirtz. However, the former two of that trio have since suffered potentially career-changing injuries, while their fifth-placed finish last season and subsequent sacking of manager Arne Slot has many wondering whether they can truly contend next term as well.

So, one would think that the 2026/27 Premier League title looks like Arsenal's to lose. Anyone of that opinion would be correct, but there are some underdogs flying under the radar who could spring the shock next term by pushing the Gunners all the way.

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Tottenham's Expensive Rebuild

Spurs have endured a miserable time of it in recent seasons. They have finished down in 17th place in each of the last two Premier League campaigns, finishing just two points above the relegation zone last term. However, the appointment of highly rated former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has done plenty to rejuvenate the white half of North London, and the Italian manager has managed to convince the powers that be at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to open the chequebook this summer.

First, the club managed to convince both Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson to join on free transfers, two of the hottest free agents available this summer. Then, Spurs forked out a whopping £100m to secure the services of star Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, as well as a further £80m on West Ham's player of the year Mateus Fernandes. Jan Paul van Hecke has also arrived from Brighton for a sizable fee, further reinforcing the backline following the departure of captain Cristian Romero to Atletico Madrid.

But that's not all. Stars such as Mohamed Kudus, James Maddison, and Dejan Kulusevski all suffered long-term injuries last season, and each of them is now fully fit and raring to go ahead of the new campaign. That, coupled with the new additions, could catapult Spurs back towards the top four next season. Should everything go according to plan and both Manchester City and Liverpool falter, they could well end up being Arsenal's biggest challenger for the title next season.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United Revolution

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Just eight months ago, Manchester United were in turmoil. The ill-fated reign of Ruben Amorim had just come to an end with the Red Devils down in sixth place in the Premier League table and a dressing room at odds with itself. Then, the club's former midfielder Michael Carrick took charge on an interim basis, immediately masterminded victories against Manchester City and Arsenal, and all was once again right with the world.

Carrick would lose just twice in the league, and five wins in United's final six games of the season secured a third-place finish. That was enough for the former England international to secure the job on a permanent basis, and he has immediately set about strengthening his squad. Midfielders Youri Tielemans and Andrey Santos have arrived from Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively, and they have been added to a team that already looked to be finding its footing towards the back end of last term.

Harry Maguire has settled into his role as the veteran centre-back and looks back to his best, as does fellow former England international Luke Shaw. Kobbie Mainoo shone once he was reintegrated into the first team fold under Carrick, while captain Bruno Fernandes remains elite. In attack, Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbuemo have already proven that they are a lethal trio.