Harambee Stars: All You Need to Know About the 3 Debutants Called Up by Benni McCarthy for AFCON Qualifiers

Benni McCarthy has handed three promising players their first Harambee Stars call-ups ahead of Kenya’s upcoming AFCON qualifiers.

Three uncapped players have earned their maiden senior international call-ups as Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy named his 38-man provisional squad for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers against Eritrea and Guinea.

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While the squad also features the high-profile returns of captain Michael Olunga and vice-captain Joseph Okumu, the inclusion of the three debutants signals a clear statement of intent from Benni McCarthy's technical bench.

The trio come from different levels of the game, with their inclusion highlighting Kenya's growing pool of talent as Harambee Stars build toward the country’s role as co-host of PAMOJA 2027.

1) Kevin Wangaya (Nairobi United FC)

Kevin Injehu Wangaya’s call-up marks the culmination of a stellar grassroots and youth international pipeline. The young playmaker first made waves in the local football scene with Ligi Ndogo and Kariobangi Sharks before testing himself abroad in Albania with FK Apolonia.

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It was on the international stage with the Kenya U20 national team (Rising Stars), however, that Wangaya truly announced his arrival.

Bossing midfield transitions during the U20 AFCON tournament, where he scored against continental powerhouse Nigeria and earned a spot in the group stage Best XI, Wangaya proved his ability to dictate match tempo under high pressure.

Now plying his trade at Nairobi United, his qualities give Harambee Stars a distinct creativity option in central midfield.

2) Louis Millard (Swindon Town FC)

The 17-year-old English-born attacker Louis Millard brings high-level technical quality and direct movement to Benni McCarthy’s provisional squad.

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The versatile youngster recently marked a historic dual milestone on September 1, 2026, receiving his first senior call-up for Kenya before stepping onto the pitch for Swindon Town against Port Vale in EFL League Two later that evening.

Coming off the bench in the 74th minute, Millard put the result beyond doubt deep in stoppage time. Dispossessing Cameron Humphreys near the halfway line, he raced clear and calmly chipped the ball over goalkeeper Jackson Smith to score his first senior professional goal and secure a 3-1 comeback victory for Swindon.

Eligible to represent Kenya through his mother, the young forward recently signed a two-year professional contract (with a third-year option) following a breakout pre-season under manager Ian Holloway, quickly establishing himself as a first-team regular with over 200 minutes of action in the opening month of the season.

Operating primarily as an attacking midfielder or winger, Millard possesses direct dribbling and sharp off-ball movement, qualities that add dynamic technical flair to Kenya’s forward line.

3) Javan Ochieng (Hickory FC)

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Rounding out the trio of new faces is Kisumu-born midfielder Javan Ochieng, who earns his landmark senior invitation following impressive displays in the North American soccer pyramid.

After featuring for the Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs during the 2025 season, Ochieng transferred to Liberty University, where he currently plays as a sophomore midfielder for the Liberty Flames.