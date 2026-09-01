SAFA President Responds to Questions Surrounding Pitso Mosimane’s Salary After Bafana Bafana Return

The SAFA president has addressed the growing questions surrounding Pitso Mosimane’s pay following his return to Bafana Bafana.

South African Football Association (SAFA) president Danny Jordaan has refused to disclose the salary of newly appointed Bafana Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane, insisting that the coach's remuneration is a private matter.

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Jordaan made the remarks on Tuesday during Pitso Mosimane's official unveiling, where questions over the coach's pay quickly took centre stage.

Pitso Mosimane's return to the national team has generated significant interest, not least because of reports suggesting a substantial difference between his proposed package and that of his predecessor, Hugo Broos.

Jordaan Rejects Questions Over Pitso Mosimane's Pay

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The issue of Mosimane's salary has been widely discussed since the SAFA National Executive Committee approved his return for a second spell. However, Jordaan was unwilling to provide details when journalists raised the matter during the unveiling.

"No, we are not answering questions about the salary of the coach," he stated. "You can ask the coach if he wants to disclose his salary, but that is his business. Will you disclose your salary? That is not a question."

Jordaan's firm response effectively closed the door on further discussion of the coach's compensation, leaving Mosimane's reported package undisclosed by the association.

Pitso Mosimane Begins Second Bafana Spell

While the salary debate has dominated part of the conversation surrounding his appointment, Mosimane's immediate focus is on getting Bafana Bafana ready for their next competitive challenge.

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The 62-year-old returns to the national team 14 years after his first stint, having previously coached Bafana between 2010 and 2012.

Pitso Mosimane takes over from Broos with the team already possessing a strong foundation. Rather than embark on a major overhaul, he says his intention is to preserve much of what has already been built.

"I'm not carrying a big broom to sweep up because we have a very good foundation in the team that went to the World Cup," he explained. "Mixed in are five major players who are injured. We don't have much time; we just have to replace those players."

The timing of his appointment means Mosimane has little room for experimentation, with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers scheduled to begin this month.

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Injuries Force Pitso Mosimane to Work With Existing Squad

Mosimane's plans will be shaped in part by the availability of key players, with five major members of the squad currently sidelined through injury.

Rather than completely reshape the team, the new coach will have to work with the existing group while identifying replacements capable of filling the gaps left by the injured players.

That could make continuity particularly important during the early stages of his second tenure, as he looks to maintain the momentum established under Broos while gradually putting his own stamp on the side.

Mosimane also revealed that he will cast his net wider by assessing South African players based abroad who have not featured regularly for Bafana Bafana.

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The move could provide the coach with additional options as he evaluates the squad ahead of the AFCON qualifiers.

Among the players who could potentially benefit from the change in approach are established names such as Thembinkosi Lorch and Percy Tau, both of whom have previously featured prominently for the national team.

Mosimane's return comes at a crucial point for Bafana Bafana, with the 2027 AFCON qualification campaign approaching rapidly.