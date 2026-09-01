African legend Stephen Appiah joins Adebayor, Wanyama and Amokachi in 22Bet’s African Football Network

The former Black Stars captain has joined an esteemed list of African greats on the roster of the gaming firm.

22Bet has officially announced Ghana and African football legend Stephen Appiah as its new Global Ambassador, bringing one of the continent’s most respected sporting figures into a partnership centred on football, responsible gambling and social impact.

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The agreement gives 22Bet a figure whose leadership and achievements are deeply woven into the history of Ghanaian football, most notably as the first captain to lead the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup.

As Global Ambassador, Appiah will feature in football campaigns, exclusive content, supporter engagements and other major brand initiatives, while also supporting responsible gambling and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes.

Appiah joins 22Bet’s growing African Football Network alongside three other notable legends of the continent – Togo icon Emmanuel Adebayor, former Kenya captain Victor Wanyama and Nigeria great Daniel Amokachi.

The four represent different generations and regions of African football, but share international profiles built through success with their national teams and careers at some of the biggest clubs in European football.

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Four African football leaders

Appiah's arrival adds another influential name to a network with particularly strong links to the English Premier League through Adebayor, Wanyama and Amokachi.

Adebayor enjoyed a distinguished career in Europe, representing Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace in England, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and French club Monaco. The former Togo captain was named African Footballer of the Year in 2008 and remains one of his country's most celebrated sporting figures.

Wanyama became the first Kenyan to play in the Premier League, establishing himself with Southampton before joining Tottenham Hotspur.

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Amokachi was part of Nigeria's celebrated generation that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 1994 and Olympic football gold at Atlanta 1996. The powerful forward played for Everton and helped the club win the FA Cup in 1995, having also represented Club Brugge and Beşiktaş during a distinguished career.

Appiah brings a different but equally significant story to the network.

The captain who made Ghana believe

Nicknamed "Tornado", Appiah occupies a special place in Ghanaian football history.

He captained the country to its first FIFA World Cup in 2006, ending decades of frustration for a nation that had long been one of Africa's major football powers without previously reaching the senior global finals.

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Ghana made an immediate impact in Germany, progressing from a difficult group containing eventual champions Italy, Czech Republic and the United States before reaching the Round of 16.

Four years later, Appiah was part of the Black Stars squad that reached the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, coming within a penalty kick of becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals.

That leadership and connection with supporters will now become central to his work with 22Bet.

“Football has given me an extraordinary connection with people in Ghana, across Africa and in many other parts of the world. I have always believed that the influence you gain through football should be used positively, and that is one of the reasons I am excited about this partnership with 22Bet,” Appiah said.

“Becoming a Global Ambassador is not only about representing a brand. It is also an opportunity to engage football fans, encourage responsible choices and work on projects that can make a real difference in our communities.”

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From Accra to Europe's biggest stages

Appiah's influence with the Black Stars was complemented by a club career that took him from Ghana to some of European football's most demanding environments.

After emerging at Accra Hearts of Oak, he moved to Italy and represented Udinese, Parma, Brescia and Juventus during an era when Serie A attracted many of the world's leading players.

He was part of Parma's Coppa Italia-winning side in 2002 and later joined Juventus, where he competed domestically and in Europe and won the Italian Super Cup in 2003.

Appiah subsequently became a popular figure at Fenerbahçe, helping the Istanbul giants win the Turkish Süper Lig in 2006-07 and the Turkish Super Cup in 2007 and winning many memorable matches in the UEFA Champions League.

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His career also included success at youth international level where he won U17 World Cup with Ghana and appearances at the Olympic Games.

Football, responsibility and community impact

While football will remain at the centre of Appiah's ambassadorial work, 22Bet says the relationship has been structured to extend beyond promotional campaigns.

Responsible gambling will form a major part of the partnership, with Appiah expected to participate in initiatives encouraging gambling to be approached strictly as entertainment for adults, alongside messaging about informed decision-making, maintaining control and understanding the associated risks.

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CSR programmes are also planned, with the partnership seeking to use Appiah's profile to support community-focused initiatives and create opportunities, particularly for young people.

A 22Bet spokesperson said: “Stephen Appiah represents many of the values we want this partnership to stand for — leadership, excellence, responsibility and a genuine connection with people. His influence goes far beyond football, particularly across Ghana and Africa. We are delighted to welcome him to the 22Bet family as our Global Ambassador. Together, we want to create memorable football experiences for supporters while also using this partnership as a platform to promote responsible gambling and support communities through meaningful CSR programmes.”

A growing African football connection

Bringing Appiah together with Adebayor, Wanyama and Amokachi gives 22Bet a group of ambassadors whose careers resonate across several of Africa's major football markets.

Between them, they have represented Ghana, Togo, Kenya and Nigeria while playing at World Cups, Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, the Olympic Games and some of Europe's biggest domestic competitions.

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Their careers also provide a link between generations of African supporters – from Amokachi's achievements with Nigeria in the 1990s and Appiah's leadership of Ghana's breakthrough World Cup generation to Adebayor's Premier League prominence and Wanyama's rise from Kenya to English football.

For Appiah, the new role provides another platform to remain closely connected to the sport after retirement while using the standing he built during his playing career to reach supporters beyond Ghana.

For 22Bet, his appointment strengthens a growing African football network built around some of the continent's most recognisable former players.