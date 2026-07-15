Kenyans Abroad: Harambee Stars Defender Seals Deal with US Club

The US-born defender has made a return to America after a one-year stint in Singapore and could make his debut on Thursday morning.

Kenyan defender Nabi Kibunguchy has made a return to the US where he will play for USL Championship club Indy Eleven.

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Indy Eleven announced the acquisition of the defender on Tuesday, pending league and federation approval with the terms of his contract not disclosed. The USL Championships is the second tier in America behind the top flight Major League Soccer (MLS).

Kibunguchy returns to the United States after leaving Singapore Premier League side Hougang United FC.

Born in Sacramento, California, Kibunguchy brings a wealth of experience from both domestic and international leagues. The 6-foot-3 center-back was a first-round pick in the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, selected 18th overall by Minnesota United FC.

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Meteoric Rise of US-Born Defender

He was subsequently loaned to his hometown club, Sacramento Republic FC, for the 2021 USL Championship season, where he made a significant impact. In 16 appearances, he started 13 matches, contributing a goal and an assist.

Kibunguchy made his MLS debut for Minnesota United in 2022, a period when current Indy Eleven head coach Sean McAuley was an assistant with the club. He started two regular-season matches and two U.S. Open Cup games for the Loons. That same year, he was a key player for Minnesota United 2 in MLS NEXT Pro, scoring four goals in 15 starts.

His career continued in MLS NEXT Pro with Orlando City B in 2023, where he scored four goals in 23 matches and earned a short-term call-up to the senior MLS squad. In 2024, he was a mainstay for Orlando City B, playing every minute of their 26-game season.

He would leave Orlando for Hougang United in the Singapore Premier League during the 2025 season, netting three goals in 24 appearances for the club known as the Cheetahs.

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Nabi Kibunguchy’s Kenyan Roots

Kibunguchy is the son of former California Department of Transportation engineer Herbert Kibunguchy and a nanny who emigrated separately from Kenya to the United States when they were teenagers to attend college and met in their new country.

Herbert later returned to Kenya and has served in different capacities in the Bungoma County government under current governor Ken Lusaka.

Kibunguchy made his Harambee Stars debut in a 2026 World Cup qualifier during Kenya’s 5-0 win over Seychelles in November 2023, coming on as an 89th minute substitute.

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The addition of Kibunguchy comes as the Boys in Blue are in strong form, having won four of their last five USL Championship matches to leave them fifth on the US Championship table with 21 points, 10 behind leaders Tampa Bay although they have three games in hand.