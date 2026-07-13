Eliud Kipchoge’s Wife Steals the Spotlight with Faster Time Moments After Husband’s 12th Place Finish in Brazil

Eliud Kipchoge’s wife Grace Sugut won hearts following an improved personal best in her second marathon as her husband finished 12th in Porto Alegre, Brazil on Sunday.

While Eliud Kipchoge was the star attraction at the NB42k Porto Alegre Marathon 2026 in Brazil on Sunday, his wife Grace Sugut was quietly making her own piece of history.

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Kipchoge took to the road in Porto Alegre in the second stop of his tour, dubbed Eliud’s Running World, and managed a 12th place finish in a time of 2:18:42, almost 10 minutes behind winner Ouria Zineddine of Morocco, who crossed the line first in 2:08:52.

It was a slower time compared to the 2:13:29 that Kipchoge managed in Cape Town on May 24, when he finished 16th.

However, while Kipchoge clocked a slower time, his wife improved her personal best. Grace, who made her marathon debut in Cape Town, showed great determination and resilience to cross the finish line in 4:26:25 in Porto Alegre.

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Massive Improvement from Grace Sugut

This was more than three-and-a-half minutes faster than the 4:29:59 she clocked in Cape Town which earned her plaudits from fans in the Brazilian city and around the world.

Upon the completion of her race, Grace was embraced by members of her running group before other runners at the finish line jostled to hug and take selfies with her.

On her way to the finish line, the mother of three managed split times of 1:58:54 at the half-way mark, 2:58:59 after 30km, before clocking a personal best 4:26:25.

After years of accompanying Kipchoge to various races and watching from the sidelines as he made history, Grace has now thrown herself in the deep end, helping stump home her husband’s message of a running world.

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