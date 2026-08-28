FKF Boss Outlines Stadium Safety Plan After Accusations of Police Brutality Towards Fans and Media

The police are in the spotlight after a number of fans and journalists were roughed up at Nyayo Stadium last week and the FKF president is keen on a solution.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed has weighed in on hooliganism and stadium safety concerns raised by fans and journalists.

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This comes less than a week after violent scenes that erupted following the FKF Super Cup between Gor Mahia and Tusker FC at Nyayo Stadium last Sunday. The chaos, which saw fans and journalists assaulted by police, overshadowed Tusker's 3-1 victory.

The post-match disorder began when supporters stormed the pitch, leading to property damage and a disruption of the trophy presentation ceremony. Security personnel responded by deploying tear gas as the situation escalated, with numerous videos circulating online showing confrontations between officers, fans and members of the media.

Police have been blamed for escalating the security situation with calls for urgent training for officers deployed at match venues and the FKF boss looks to be taking cue.

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Plan to Address Use of Excessive Force

It was a great honour to attend the Kenya National Police Service Pass-Out Parade at the National Police College, Main Campus – Kiganjo, presided over by H.E. President Dr. William Samoei Ruto.



Ahead of our leagues and competitions campaigns, we will work closely with the… pic.twitter.com/WVNeNA30vA — Hussein Mohammed (@husseinmoha) August 28, 2026

“Ahead of our leagues and competitions campaigns, we will work closely with the Ministry of Interior to invest in specialized capacity building for police officers tasked with ensuring safety, security and effective crowd control during football matches in our stadiums. Fighting hooliganism is our top priority,” Mohammed posted on social media after attending the Kenya Police pass-out parade in Kiganjo.

Regarding the incident at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, several serious allegations have emerged. Eyewitnesses claim the initial use of a tear gas canister into a crowd of supporters significantly worsened the confrontation.

Further reports, yet to be verified, include an officer allegedly firing a rubber bullet at a fan and another seen pursuing supporters with a firearm drawn.

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Journalists covering the event were also caught in the turmoil. There are multiple reports of security officers attempting to force reporters to delete footage from their cameras and phones. One widely shared video appears to show an officer striking a well-known journalist who was trying to de-escalate a confrontation involving his colleagues.

Police Accused Amid Increased Hooliganism

In another disturbing account, a female supporter was allegedly kicked in the neck by an officer during the melee.

Gor Mahia fans destroy the trophy podium amid chaos with the police following their 3-1 loss to Tusker at Nyayo Stadium.



Gor fans feel they were wrongly attacked by the police.#FootballKE pic.twitter.com/QzZSjwk6i8 — Mark Kinyanjui (@Kiinya_Y) August 23, 2026

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Acknowledging the widespread concerns, FKF had on Sunday issued a strongly-worded statement condemning the acts of hooliganism and noting that while security forces are tasked with maintaining order, their methods must be professional and lawful.

"We will review available match footage, reports from match officials and information from other stakeholders to establish the circumstances surrounding the incidents and determine responsibility," the FKF statement read in part.