FKF Boss Gets Vital Tips from Arsene Wenger Ahead of Ksh1.2 Billion FIFA Forward Rollout

FKF president Hussein Mohammed and CEO Dennis Gicheru are among those learning from top football minds, such as Arsene Wenger, at FIFA Executive Football Summit.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) top officials are picking key lessons to help in implementation of football projects in Kenya from the ongoing FIFA's member associations Executive Football Summit in Miami, USA.

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FKF president Hussein Mohammed and CEO Dennis Gicheru are among those gathering on the sidelines of the ongoing 2026 World Cup to discuss the future of international football.

Key figures, including legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, and FIFA Chief Football Officer Jill Ellis, emphasised the critical need to identify young talent and establish clear pathways for player progression.

"Identifying the talent in every country is the most important thing because if you want good players, you have to find them, and they don't knock at your door. You must be organised to find the players," Wenger explained.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to all 211 member associations, highlighting new competitions like the FIFA Series, the FIFA Arab Cup, and the upcoming FIFA ASEAN Cup as key drivers of global growth.

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Kenya In Line for Ksh1.2 Billion FIFA Windfall

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger addressed the 2026 FIFA Executive Football Summits.

Delegates focused on how FIFA's programs can help them expand the game in their home countries and implement best practices in various development areas.

FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom opened the plenary session, outlining the summit's dual purpose: a formal agenda covering youth development and strategy, combined with the informal exchange of ideas that has become a signature feature of the event.

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A central topic was the FIFA Forward Programme, the organisation's flagship development initiative, which has expanded significantly over the past decade.

The 2027-2030 FIFA Forward 4.0 funding will increase by 20 per cent to all 211 FIFA member associations, taking the total sum to a new high of $2.7 billion (Ksh348.8 billion).

In the previous cycle of 2023-2026, Kenya had been allocated $8 million (Ksh1 billion) of which Ksh600 million was budgeted for the construction of a Technical Development Centre (TDC) in Machakos and a 20 per cent increase will take the country’s allocation to $9.6 million (Ksh1.2 billion).

FKF Boss on Importance of FIFA Summit

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FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom and FKF president Hussein Mohammed in Miami.

“The purpose of the summit is to sensitise Member Associations on key FIFA programmes, including the FIFA Forward programme and the scheduled launch of FIFA Forward 4 in January 2027,” Mohammed said via a social media post.

“In addition, under the Technical Development Scheme, FIFA will be launching a youth initiative, the FIFA U15 World Cup Festival to expand competition pathways through the FIFA Talent Academy programme. Member Associations were further sensitised on commercialisation pathways and other partnership opportunities for revenue generation.”

The summit's youth development session featured insights from legendary Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger who is now FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development.

The Member Associations were also briefed on new partnership models and commercial strategies aimed at strengthening revenue streams to support long-term football development at national level.

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