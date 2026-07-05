2026 FIFA World Cup: 8 Coaches Who Have Already Lost Their Jobs

2026 FIFA World Cup: 8 Coaches Who Have Already Lost Their Jobs

2026 FIFA World Cup: 8 Coaches Who Have Already Lost Their Jobs

Several high-profile managers have already exited their roles following disappointing campaigns at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already delivered unforgettable goals and historic upsets, but away from the pitch, the tournament has been absolutely ruthless for the men in the dugout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the intense pressure of the expanded 48-team format, international football federations and passionate fanbases have shown zero patience for failure.

As the tournament progresses, there have been shock group-stage exits to devastating knockout heartbreaks with several high-profile tacticians having already been handed their marching orders or chosen to step down.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Coaches Who Have Been Sacked/Quit Their Jobs

1. Julian Nagelsmann (Germany)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resigned after the round of 32 penalty shootout loss to Paraguay. Once considered genuine title contenders, Germany’s tournament came to a premature end in the Round of 32.

Following an agonising penalty shootout defeat against Paraguay, public and media criticism reached a fever pitch in Germany.

Recognising that he had fallen well short of heavy expectations, Nagelsmann chose to resign from his post after a confidential meeting with senior DFB officials.

2. Ronald Koeman (Netherlands)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resigned after the Round of 32 penalty shootout loss to Morocco. Expectations were sky-high for the Oranje following their semi-final run at Euro 2024, but their 2026 World Cup journey was abruptly cut short.

A dramatic 1-1 draw in Monterrey ended in a painful penalty shootout exit at the hands of Morocco. Citing the immense responsibility of the role as well as poignant personal health reasons involving his family, Koeman announced he was stepping down from his second stint as national team boss.

3. Sebastián Beccacece (Ecuador)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stepped down after the 2-0 Round of 32 loss to co-hosts Mexico. Ecuador’s wild World Cup ride, which actually included a famous 2-1 group-stage victory over Germany, hit a brick wall against tournament co-hosts Mexico in front of a deafening Estadio Azteca.

Following the 2-0 knockout defeat, Beccacece announced that his contract had concluded and he would not be seeking an extension, lamenting that they could not fulfil their promise of making this Ecuador's best World Cup ever.

4. Marcelo Bielsa (Uruguay)

Resigned after the group stage elimination. In one of the biggest shocks of the opening phase, two-time World Cup winners Uruguay failed to escape their group after a disastrous campaign that yielded losses to Spain and draws against Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"El Loco" Bielsa, whose high-intensity style could not spark the Charrúas into life, confirmed his resignation during a trademark, marathon press conference shortly after their elimination.

5. Steve Clarke (Scotland)

Resigned after Scotland’s group stage elimination. Steve Clarke will forever be a hero in Scottish football history for guiding the nation to three major finals, earning a four-year contract extension just before the tournament kicked off.

However, the harsh reality of failing to make it out of the group stage took its toll. Clarke stepped down immediately after Scotland’s fate was sealed, bringing a memorable era to a close.

Advertisement

Advertisement

6. Hong Myung-bo (South Korea)

Resigned after South Korea’s group stage elimination. South Korea’s failure to reach the Round of 32 sparked immense backlash back home, with the Korean FA expressing "utter bewilderment" at the team's lack of organisational structure.

Apologising to the fans, head coach Hong Myung-bo took full responsibility for the defeats against Mexico and South Africa and promptly resigned.

7. Miroslav Koubek (Czechia)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Resigned after the bottom-of-the-group finish. Playing in their first World Cup since 2006, Czechia’s return to the global stage was a sombre one.

Finishing dead last in Group A with just a single point, Koubek offered his resignation to the Czech FA president. Koubek also hit out at a "media campaign based on half-truths", which made his continuation impossible.

8. Sabri Lamouchi (Tunisia)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sacked after the 5-1 loss to Sweden (Matchday 1). History was made in the harshest way possible for Franco-Tunisian manager Sabri Lamouchi.

After Tunisia suffered a brutal 5-1 dismantling at the hands of Sweden in their opening match, the Tunisian federation hit the panic button immediately.