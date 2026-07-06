Donald Trump Breaks Silence as He Defends Gianni Infantino Over Folarin Balogun Ban Decision

Donald Trump has defended Gianni Infantino's role in the controversial decision to allow Folarin Balogun to play at the World Cup.

President Donald Trump has acknowledged that he personally requested FIFA to review the one-match suspension handed to United States striker Folarin Balogun during the World Cup.

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Trump stated that football's global governing body "made the right decision" by suspending the ban, claiming its enforcement would have cast a "big stain" on the tournament.

Balogun, 25, was facing a suspension for the USA's Round of 16 clash against Belgium on Tuesday. The ban was a result of a straight red card he received for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic in the final group stage match.

However, in a surprising move on Sunday, FIFA suspended the automatic one-match ban for 12 months. This decision cleared the way for the American forward, who has already scored three goals in the tournament, to play in the crucial knockout game in Seattle.

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Donald Trump: It Was the Right Decision

Speaking from the White House on Monday, Trump explained that he contacted FIFA because he "didn't think it was a foul."

While confirming he spoke with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, Trump insisted he only asked for a review and did not demand that the suspension be overturned.

"I thought it was two great athletes who crashed into each other and got entangled," Trump said. "I think it [the suspension] would have left a big stain. I can't tell them what to do. I don't believe they made the decision; I believe it was the commission that made the decision. And it was the right decision."

The President also criticised referee Raphael Claus's decision to send off Balogun, calling the Brazilian official's judgment "horrible" and "a little bit suspect."

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Backlash and Questions of Fair Play

The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) expressed its shock at FIFA's decision. In a statement, the RBFA raised serious concerns about the integrity of the competition.

"Regardless of the sporting outcome of this match, the RBFA is deeply concerned by the course of events and will continue to fight in the coming hours, days and months in defence of the fundamental principles of ethics, fair competition, and the interests of football as a whole," the association declared.

The ruling has also drawn criticism from other national team managers. England head coach Thomas Tuchel, whose own team had Jarell Quansah sent off against Mexico, warned that the decision sets a dangerous precedent.

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"Where to draw the line is the question that I ask. I have no answer to that," Tuchel commented. "Do we appeal if a yellow card is not a yellow card? Do we think it is not a red card or who thinks it? Where does this start and where does this end?"