Gift Leotlela Puts Ferdinand Omanyala on Notice Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Gift Leotlela put Ferdinand Omanyala on notice after winning in Shanghai and outlining ambitious 2026 goals, including targeting the Commonwealth Games title.

Gift Leotlela has signalled his intent ahead of the 2026 season, putting Africa’s fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, on notice with a strong run of early-season form.

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Leotlela opened his campaign by winning the South African national title in 10.15 seconds before heading to the Kip Keino Classic, where he was disqualified.

He bounced back strongly at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai, clocking 9.97 seconds to take victory ahead of Omanyala and Kenny Bednarek, who both finished in 9.98 seconds.

Gift Leotlela Sets Ambitious 2026 Goals

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Speaking after the race, Gift Leotlela expressed his delight after securing his first-ever Diamond League victory. He described the experience as especially meaningful given that it was also his debut competition in China.

Gift Leotlela explained that his aim heading into the race was to enjoy the occasion while building a strong foundation for the season, adding that although he was aware of his good physical condition, he deliberately avoided focusing on performance times and instead concentrated on executing his race plan.

Gift Leotlela further noted that his reaction out of the blocks was below his usual standard, but he was able to regroup effectively and execute the rest of his race with control.

He added that his key ambitions for the 2026 season include performing strongly at the Commonwealth Games and finishing the year on a high at the season-ending Ultimate Championships.

He also shapes up as a rising challenger to Ferdinand Omanyala, the reigning men’s 100m champion, who now faces increased competition from the South African sprinter.

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“It means a lot to win my first-ever Diamond League. It is the first time in China for me, so to finish number one was a great feeling. I wanted to come here and enjoy myself and make a good start to the season. I knew I was in great shape, but I didn't want to think about time, just focus on my race,” Gift Leotlela said after the race.

“I had a decent start, not great. I just tried to keep my composure, stay in my rhythm and stay strong. The main goal for me in 2026 is to win the Commonwealth Games and then on to the Ultimate Championships at the end of the season.”