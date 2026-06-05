FKF Premier League Awards 2025/26: Full List of Winners

The FKF Premier League Awards 2025/26 ceremony concluded in style, celebrating standout players, coaches, and officials from the campaign.

The curtains officially came down on the 2025/2026 domestic football season during the inaugural SportPesa League Gala Awards held at the Glee Hotel.

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It was a glittering night of celebration where Kenya’s finest players, coaches, administrators, and storytellers were honoured for their outstanding achievements over a highly competitive campaign.

Enock Morrison and Joe Waithira Dominate the Night

Gor Mahia's Ghanaian midfield maestro Enock Morrison emerged as the biggest winner of the evening, scooping both the Most Valuable Player (MVP) and Midfielder of the Season accolades.

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Morrison’s exceptional creativity, consistency, and tactical intelligence were the driving force behind K'Ogalo's historic charge to reclaim the league title for an unprecedented 22nd time.

Sharing the spotlight was Murang’a Seal’s talismanic forward, Joe Waithira. The clinical striker captured the Golden Boot after an unforgettable, ruthless run in front of goal.

His peerless performance also earned him the ultimate sign of respect from his fellow competitors, winning the Players’ Player of the Year award.

Tacticians and Rising Stars Recognised

In the dugout, Gor Mahia's head coach Charles Akonnor was rightfully crowned Coach of the Season. In his debut year in Kenyan football, the former Ghana national team boss expertly guided the record champions back to the pinnacle of domestic success.

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Meanwhile, the future of Kenyan football shone brightly through Kariobangi Sharks’ midfield sensation Humphrey Aroko, who bagged the Young Player of the Season award after showing maturity and consistency well beyond his years.

Defensive Giants and Fair Play Champions

Defensively, league newcomers Mara Sugar FC enjoyed a highly rewarding gala. The club's rock-solid centre-back, Jim Owilli, was named Defender of the Season for anchoring one of the league's stingiest backlines.

Mara Sugar’s Drona Openda took home the Most Disciplined Player award, while Mara Sugar FC itself claimed the Most Disciplined Team title.

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Between the sticks, Shabana FC's reliable shot-stopper Stephen Ochieng walked away with the coveted Golden Glove award for his spectacular season and crucial clean sheets.

Off-Pitch Heroes and Match Officials

The gala did not just celebrate those on the grass. Longtime football administrator Bob Munro was honoured with the prestigious FKF President’s Award for his lifelong dedication to developing grassroots and elite Kenyan football.

On the officiating front, Josephine Wanjiku was named the Referee of the Season, while Boniface Karanja walked away with the Assistant Referee of the Season honour for their stellar handling of high-stakes matches.

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In media and storytelling, The Standard's Washington Onyango captured the Golden Pen Award for his impactful journalism, while Hussein ‘Kido’ Yusuf was recognised as the Content Creator of the Season for keeping fans digitally engaged throughout the year. Gor Mahia's superfan Leonard ‘Taya Dok’ Onyango deservedly picked up the Fan of the Season gong.

2025-2026 SportPesa League Gala winners

Most Valuable Player (MVP) – Enoch Morrison (Gor Mahia)

Players’ Player of the Year – Joe Waithira (Murang’a Seal)

Coach of the Season – Charles Akonnor (Gor Mahia)

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Defender of the Season – Jim Owilli (Mara Sugar FC)

Midfielder of the Season – Enoch Morrison (Gor Mahia)

Young Player of the Season – Humphrey Aroko (Kariobangi Sharks)

Golden Boot – Joe Waithira (Murang’a Seal)

Golden Glove – Stephen Ochieng (Shabana)

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Most Disciplined Player – Drona Openda (Mara Sugar FC)

Most Disciplined Team – Mara Sugar FC

Referee of the Season – Josephine Wanjiku

Assistant Referee of the Season – Boniface Karanja

Fan of the Season – Leonard ‘Taya Dok’ Onyango

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Golden Pen (Journalist of the Season) – Washington Onyango

Content Creator of the Season – Hussein ‘Kido’ Yusuf