Enock Morrison Discloses Why He Dedicated His Historic Awards to Raila Odinga

Enock Morrison dedicated his MVP and Midfielder of the Year awards to Raila Odinga. Image: @Silvakidole/X

Enock Morrison dedicated his MVP and Midfielder of the Year awards to Raila Odinga. Image: @Silvakidole/X

Gor Mahia’s Ghanaian stalwart Enock Morrison has lifted the lid on what inspired him to dedicate his two big wards to former Prime Minister the late Raila Odinga.

Gor Mahia midfielder Enock Morrison has opened up about his decision to dedicate his awards to former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who passed away last year.

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Morrison had a big night at the SportPesa-sponsored FKF Premier League gala on Thursday when he won two awards, including the big one, the Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The Ghanaian was crowned Midfielder of the Year before he beat competition from Murang’a Seal striker Joseph Waithira and defender Jimmy Owili from Mara Sugar to be crowned the Player of the Year (MVP).

On both occasions, Morrison went to the stage carrying Raila Odinga’s photo while dedicating the awards to the political maverick, who died in October 2025.

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The midfielder says he was inspired by Raila’s work and dedication to Gor Mahia through the years, and saw it fit to pay glowing tributes to him.

Morrison on Dedicating Award to Raila

Enock Morrison. Image: Gor Mahia

“When you listen to the history of Gor Mahia, you cannot take Raila off. I cannot win a big award like this without dedicating it to him,” Morrison told Pulse Sports.

“I was here last season and saw what he did. How he talked to us and came to the team. How he was so passionate about the club and how in his family, everybody is so passionate about Gor Mahia.

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“I was with Raila Odinga Jr [Raila’s son] this week, he talked to me a lot about what this club means to the family. So, winning an award like this surely I have to dedicate it to the family.”

Raila had been Gor Mahia’s long-serving club patron and stood with the club through the years while rewarding the players whenever they achieved success.

Morrison’s move came three days after the Gor Mahia fraternity had visited Raila’s home in Nairobi to celebrate their title win with his family.

Morrison became the first foreign player to be crowned MVP in the Kenyan league since Ugandan Dan Sserunkuma in 2012.

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