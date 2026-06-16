Lilian Odira and Keely Hodgkinson are among the biggest names in 800m. Image: Imago

Lilian Odira and Keely Hodgkinson are among the biggest names in 800m. Image: Imago

Lilian Odira and Keely Hodgkinson Told to Prepare for New Threat in 800m - ‘She'll Surprise a Lot of People’

Olympics gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson and world champion Lilian Odira have a new rival to deal with in the 800m and she is being backed to even break the world record.

Femke Broeders-Bol, a two-time world champion in the 400m hurdles, is set to make her outdoor 800m debut at the Golden Spike meet in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on Tuesday but her coach is already tipping her to disrupt the establishment.

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Her coach, Laurent Meuwly, is confident the former hurdler has what it takes to compete with the world's best over two laps.

At just 26, Broeders-Bol has already built an impressive career. She has dominated the 400m hurdles on the elite Diamond League circuit, completing an incredible sixth consecutive unbeaten season last year. Her powerful finishing kick has also made her a formidable anchor for 4x400m relay teams, securing a mixed event gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

However, the Dutch star has decided to step away from the hurdles, an event largely controlled by her American rival and world record holder, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, on the Olympic stage.

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Coach Meuwly has high expectations for his athlete's new venture. "I think she'll surprise a lot of people in this first month of competition," he told AFP as per Yahoo Sports. "There's a lot of excitement because it's been a long period without racing. We're looking forward to a new challenge."

Bol Backed to Break World Record

Femke Broeders-Bol. Image: Imago

Meuwly believes the 800m offers a unique opportunity. "I've always said that if Femke switched to the 800 metres, it was because I also felt that the 800-metre world record was more within her reach than the 400m hurdles record," he explained.

"It's a record that dates back a very long time, from an era when we know there were quite a few doping issues, so there's a bit of a myth surrounding this 800m record," Meuwly continued. "But when we started considering making the switch, I was absolutely convinced that it was possible for women to run 1:52, or even faster."

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A competitive field awaits Broeders-Bol in Ostrava, highlighted by Switzerland's Audrey Werro. Given Broeders-Bol's renowned closing speed, Werro may be pushed to another fast time.

On the grand scheme of things, Broeders-Bol will be looking to disrupt the established order with Olympics champion Keely Hodgkinson and world champion Lilan Odira the two biggest names she will be looking to challenge.