Commonwealth Games Trials: Strict Selection Rules Unveiled as Athletics Kenya Gets Timely KSh 10 Million Boost

Athletics Kenya has unveiled crucial rules for Lilian Odira, Ferdinand Omanyala and others ahead of the Commonwealth Games 2026 trials, alongside a KSh 10 million sponsorship boost.

The road to the 2026 Commonwealth Games is officially here, and for Lilian Odira, Ferdinand Omanyala and Co, everything hinges on the upcoming national trials scheduled for June 18 to 20 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

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Athletics Kenya (AK) has been handed a strict squad quota of just 49 athletes by the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOCK).

Because the slots are limited, for an athlete aiming to represent Team Kenya, they must be fully aware of the stringent eligibility rules and how the final team will be picked.

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the trials, Athletics Kenya senior vice president Paul Mutwii outlined three crucial requirements every athlete must satisfy, followed by the exact criteria the federation will use to select the final travelling squad.

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Mandatory NOCK Accreditation

Before an athlete can even think about stepping onto the track at the national trials, their administrative paperwork must be flawless.

Athletics Kenya has made it clear that any athlete vying for a spot on the final team must have been formally accredited for the games by NOCK.

If they have not undergone the mandatory pre-registration and accreditation process with the National Olympic Committee, they will not be considered for selection, regardless of how fast they run or how far they jump.

Strict ADAK/AIU Anti-Doping Testing Window

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Clean sport compliance is non-negotiable for these games, and the testing window is heavily regulated for Kenya, currently in Category A.

To be eligible for selection, athletes must have undergone at least 2 to 3 out-of-competition tests conducted by either the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) or the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Crucially, these tests must fall within a specific six-month seasonal timeframe, between January 1st, 2026, and July 22nd, 2026.

Missing this testing quota or failing to log the out-of-competition whereabouts during this window means instant disqualification from the Commonwealth Games roster.

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The 1500m to the One-Mile Event

For middle-distance runners targeting the historic One-Mile race, there will be no standalone, direct trial race for the One-Mile event during the national championships.

Instead, the selection panel will draft athletes for the One-Mile strictly based on their performance and metric conversions in the 1500m.

The Official Selection Criteria and Squad Quota

Understanding how the final 49-member squad is put together is vital for every athlete planning their race strategy.

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The first athlete to cross the finish line in their respective final will automatically be selected for Team Kenya. Finishing second or third does not guarantee a spot.

The selection of the second or third athletes, where necessary, is entirely subject to the decision of the AK selection panel.

Meanwhile, because of this limited quota, the selection panel will tightly focus their discretionary choices on specific events where Kenya has the absolute highest statistical chances of winning medals on the global stage.

KCB Pump Millions to Support Commonwealth Games Trials

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Meanwhile, KCB Bank Kenya has committed Ksh 10 million to Athletics Kenya (AK) to support the 2026 Commonwealth Games Athletics National Trials.

The sponsorship is a timely boost, considering more than 800 athletes from 16 regional affiliates across the country are expected to compete.