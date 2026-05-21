Heineken Reveal Exciting UEFA Champions League Final Treat for Kenyans as Arsenal Look to Stun PSG

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) Commercial Director, Alice Mwalimo (left), takes a selfie with the KWAL staff and artistes during the announcement of Heineken UEFA Champions League Final match viewing events in Kenya on May 30, 2026. Image: Heineken

Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) Commercial Director, Alice Mwalimo (left), takes a selfie with the KWAL staff and artistes during the announcement of Heineken UEFA Champions League Final match viewing events in Kenya on May 30, 2026. Image: Heineken

The events will be the culmination of the highly successful ‘Fans Have More Friends’ campaign, which has redefined the Champions League experience in Kenya.

Beer brand Heineken, through Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), will on May 30 host football fans in Kenya for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) finals match viewing parties, the culmination of a successful marketing campaign dubbed Fans Have More Friends launched in April.

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This year, where defending champions Paris Saint-Germain will face newly-crowned English Premier League champions Arsenal, Heineken will host multiple events across major cities and towns in Kenya, with the aim of ensuring consumers are able to enjoy curated spaces wherever they are.

“We want to celebrate football fans across Kenya with unforgettable match viewing experiences in leading entertainment spots in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, and Eldoret as we wrap up the ‘Fans Have More Friends’ campaign we launched in April,” said Alice Mwalimo, Commercial Director, KWAL.

The events, she added, will feature leading artistes like; Nameless, P-unit, Okello Max, Iyaani, Femi One, Mejja, Jua Cali, MR Lenny and will be themed as vibrant, fun-filled lifestyle events where fans can also sample their favourite delicacies.

“We are calling on all football fans to turn up in large numbers for the exciting events we have lined up for them on 30th May. This is not just about watching the finals but also connecting with other fans and making new friends. We also encourage fans to enjoy responsibly and not drink and drive,” added Mwalimo.

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Fans Have More Friends is a global marketing campaign launched by Heineken in January this year, and is about encouraging fans to make new friends and connect when watching a game of football. It is premised on the concept of fandom, where sports and especially football fans converge in a community defined by a shared passion for the game.

Heineken Senior Brand Manager at KWAL, Prudence Mutembei, said the fandom campaign by Heineken had drawn large numbers of local football fans to their favourite entertainment spots to cheer on their teams with friends.

“The fandom campaign by Heineken has helped redefine the UEFA Champions League experience in Kenya by transforming match watching into moments of real connection, moving from just being fans into being friends,” said Mutembei.

Where The Entertainment Will Be

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Mutembei said the campaign had so far staged 60 fan activations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret and Meru, attracting hundreds of fans to view one of the world’s biggest football tournaments together.

For the final, Heinken has decided to give every Kenyan adult football lover an amazing football experience by preparing and planning epic experiences across major football spots nationally.

These events will be in: Nairobi’s Capital Noir (Main UCL Viewing experience Venue), Covo Thika Road, Quiver Kilimani, Kisumu Berlin Lounge, Nakuru (Space Next Door), Mombasa (Alcapone Nyali) and Eldoret (Baniyas).