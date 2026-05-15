Diamond League Shanghai 2026: Preview, Start Time, Schedule and Where to Watch Live

A star-studded field led by Faith Kipyegon, Sha’Carri Richardson and Letsile Tebogo will headline the 2026 Diamond League opener in Shanghai, with a full schedule and live streaming details available for fans worldwide.

The 2026 Diamond League season is set to kick off with a bang on Saturday, May 16, as a host of Olympic and world champions descend on Shanghai/Keqiao in the People's Republic of China.

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The star-studded lineup includes Mondo Duplantis, Sha’Carri Richardson, Letsile Tebogo, and Faith Kipyegon.

This event marks the start of the prestigious World Athletics elite outdoor track and field series. Following the opener, the circuit will move to Xiamen for its second stop the following week.

Athletes will compete across 14 global meetings, all vying for a spot in the season final in Brussels on September 4-5, where the coveted Diamond League trophy will be awarded.

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Athletes to Watch at the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao

The season opener promises thrilling action across the board, with several high-profile clashes on the schedule.

In the women's 200m, American star Sha’Carri Richardson, an Olympic 4x100m champion, will open her season against a formidable field.

She faces two-time world champion Shericka Jackson of Jamaica, two-time Olympic 400m gold medallist Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas, and Great Britain's world 200m silver medallist, Amy Hunt.

The men's 100m is equally stacked, led by Botswana's Olympic 200m champion, Letsile Tebogo. He will be challenged by US champion Kenny Bednarek, 2019 world champion Christian Coleman, South African world indoor bronze medallist Akani Simbine, and African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya. China's own Asian record holder, Xie Zhenye, will also be in the mix.

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A historic showdown is anticipated in the women's 100m hurdles, featuring the two fastest women ever in the event: reigning Olympic champion Masai Russell of the USA and current world champion Ditaji Kambundji of Switzerland.

They will compete against a world-class lineup that includes three-time world indoor champion Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas.

In the men's 300m hurdles, a rarely contested event, rivals Karsten Warholm of Norway and Alison dos Santos of Brazil will renew their battle. Warholm has expressed his excitement for what he expects to be "a great battle" between the two world champions.

The women's 400m will see Olympic silver medallist Salwa Eid Naser of Bahrain and Jamaica's Nickisha Pryce headline a deep field that also includes Sada Williams of Barbados and Aaliyah Butler of the USA, with Kenya’s Mercy Oketch making her debut.

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Distance running great Faith Kipyegon of Kenya will compete in the women's 5000m, continuing her quest to dominate across multiple distances beyond her signature 1500m.

In the field events, all eyes will be on pole vault phenomenon Armand ‘Mondo’ Duplantis. The Swedish superstar, who has already set 15 world records in his career, brings an air of anticipation to every competition.

He will be joined by Greece's Olympic bronze medallist Emmanouil Karalis and two-time world champion Sam Kendricks of the USA.

The women's shot put features another elite group, including German Olympic champion Yemisi Ogunleye, Dutch world champion Jessica Schilder, and global gold medallists Chase Jackson of the USA and Sarah Mitton of Canada.

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Shanghai/Keqiao Diamond League Schedule

The following is the schedule of events for Saturday, May 16, 2026. All times are local.

17:19 - Long Jump Men

18:15 - Pole Vault Men

18:27 - Shot Put Women

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18:37 - 5000m Women

19:04 - 400m Women

19:14 - 110m Hurdles Men

19:19 - Long Jump Women

19:23 - 3000m Steeple Women

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19:41 - 800m Men

19:48 - Discus Throw Men

19:52 - 200m Women

20:00 - 3000m Men

20:16 - 100m Men

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20:28 - 1500m Women

20:41 - 300m Hurdles Men

20:52 - 100m Hurdles Women

How to Watch the Diamond League Meeting in Shanghai/Keqiao Live

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The 2026 Diamond League season will be streamed live on the World Athletics platform, Watch Athletics +. In East Africa, the event will be streamed live on SuperSport Africa 1.

In the United States, the meet will stream live on FloTrack from 7–9 a.m. ET on Saturday. Update: We’ve been told the FloTrack broadcast will begin early enough to include Faith Kipyegon in the women’s 5,000m at 6:37 a.m. ET.

In Canada, the meet can be streamed live via CBC Sports. In the UK, every Diamond League meet is available through the BBC, airing on BBC One, BBC Two, or the on-demand BBC iPlayer.

In select regions, the meet will also be available to stream for free on YouTube. Viewers in Australia can watch on the Age of Sports YouTube channel, while viewers in Japan can tune in via the Wanda Diamond League YouTube channel