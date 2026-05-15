Organisers Deny Responsibility After Pole Breaks at African Championships Amid Key Improvements

African Senior Athletics Championships 2026 organisers denied responsibility after a pole snapped during competition, as the event continues to improve.

After a rocky start marked by widespread criticism, the African Senior Athletics Championships in Accra are showing signs of stabilisation, with organisers implementing noticeable improvements across key operational areas and also commenting on the pole vault drama.

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On Thursday, the third day of the competition, the University of Ghana Stadium, which had been the focus of numerous complaints, demonstrated significant progress.

One of the primary grievances had been the unreliable internet at the media centre, which severely hampered journalists' ability to file reports and access real-time event information.

Africa Senior Athletics Championships: Several Issues Addressed

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By day three, however, WiFi services were fully restored, alleviating the pressure on media personnel covering the championships.

Similarly, timing issues that had previously caused confusion and frustration for both athletes and spectators were largely resolved.

Unlike the opening days, competitors on Thursday received their results promptly after their events. The electronic timing systems appeared to be functioning efficiently, eliminating the long delays that had marred earlier races, particularly in closely contested heats.

There were also reports of improved food provisions at the Games Village, addressing earlier complaints from various teams and officials about shortages.

LOC Comment on Poles Breaking During Pole Vault

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Despite the progress, the event was not without controversy. A widely discussed incident involved a pole vaulter's pole snapping during competition, which triggered online debate and raised questions about the quality of the equipment provided.

In response, Veronica Commey of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) issued a statement clarifying the situation and refuting claims that the organisers were at fault.

"It has come to the attention of the LOC a reportage that the vault that snapped during the pole vault event was provided by the organisers," she stated.

"I would like to categorically and firmly state that that narrative is completely false. The LOC did not provide vaults for athletes, and all vaults being used at the championship are owned by the individual athletes."

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