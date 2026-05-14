Harambee Stars Prospect Handed Fresh Opportunity in England After Injury Setback

Benni McCarthy has received a boost after Harambee Stars prospect signed a new contract despite recovering from a serious injury.

Harambee Stars prospect and Slough Town captain Henry Ochieng has signed a new contract, securing his place with the club for the upcoming 2026/27 season.

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The 27-year-old, who has represented Kenya at the U23 level, has become a vital presence for the National League South side since his arrival. The club confirmed the extension, highlighting his importance to the team.

"Slough Town Football Club is delighted to confirm that club captain Henry Ochieng has committed to the Rebels for the 2026/27 season," the club announced in a statement.

Henry Ochieng: Who is the Harambee Stars Prospect?

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Ochieng, born in the UK to Kenyan parents, boasts an impressive footballing pedigree. He spent six years in the prestigious West Ham United academy before moving through the ranks at Leyton Orient and later featuring for Watford and Cork City.

He made his international debut for the Kenya U23 team in a 2018 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Mauritius. Since then, he has remained a player of interest for Kenyan fans tracking talent in the English pyramid.

Since joining Slough Town in July 2024, Ochieng has made 64 appearances. His debut season was nothing short of spectacular, as he claimed a clean sweep of the club's major individual awards, including the Manager’s Player, Players’ Player, and Supporters’ Trust Player of the Season for the 2024/25 campaign.

Following his impressive debut, Ochieng was appointed club captain ahead of the 2025/26 season. However, his second year was cut short by a significant ACL injury sustained in an FA Cup match against Enfield Town in October. After making 14 appearances, he underwent surgery in December.

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Despite the long-term injury, Ochieng has remained an influential figure around the squad. The club is optimistic about his return during pre-season as he continues his rehabilitation.